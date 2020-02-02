Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025
Global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications Industry
In the past year, blockchain has become a controversial global phenomenon, with the technology perceived as either a solution for whatever ails society or “rat poison squared” as Warren Buffet describes Bitcoin. In 2018, we are witnessing the launch of blockchains carrying commercial traffic and moving beyond proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstrations, though the selected applications have yet to demonstrate the capacity and scale of credit card networks. Blockchain-powered international trade finance coming online is just one example. The blockchain ecosystem is replete with innovating startups prompted by amazing cryptocurrency valuations. Blockchain entrepreneurs find a reason to tokenize anything and everything and move quickly toward an initial coin offering (ICO), the largest of which recently exceeded $4 billion, though funds were denominated in another cryptocurrency, Ethereum.
The explosion in the blockchain ecosystem is typical during the early stages of general-purpose technology (GPT) development and explains the degree of fragmentation present in the market. This fragmentation leads to cautious investment as the industry works through the inevitable industry rationalization and resulting consolidation. Driving this rationalization are the large internet companies moving to establish market dominance as blockchain platforms and reap the resulting rewards. The large company blockchain development encourages other large companies to move beyond PoCs to commercial traffic. Tractica has identified six broad enterprise blockchain use case categories that are further segmented into 29 individual use cases. These use cases offer cost savings, efficiency improvements, security enhancement, and regulatory compliance compared to legacy processes.
In 2018, the global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Barclays
BigchainDB
Block Array
ConsenSys
Digital Asset Holdings
Ericsson
Ethereum
Everledger
Evernym
Factom
Filament
Guardtime
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Mavenir Systems
Microsoft
Mobivity
Omega Grid
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchains
Private Blockchains
Semi-Private or Hybrid Blockchains
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Company Enterprises
Middle and Small Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain for Enterprise Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain for Enterprise Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
