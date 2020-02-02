Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Industry

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide where in one in three people die each year due to heart disease.CVIS is more data driven as compared to CPAPS where patient informatics from integrated Hemodynamics systems, Echo machines, EKG/ECG carts and third-party integrated monitoring systems are all stored within the single CVIS database for patient records and reporting. CVIS has the ability to provide dynamic reporting i.e. images, informatics, measurements, etc. that are structured in a template-type format for efficiency and consistent delivery of patient reports.

The government reforms and incentives to promote the adoption of electronic medical records has propelled the market for Cardiovascular Information Systems (CVIS).

In 2018, the global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

McKesson

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Merge Healthcare

Cerner

Fujifilm Holdings

Lumedx

Digisonics

Agfa Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Cardiac Cath Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Cardiac Cath Labs

1.5.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.5.6 Diagnostic Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size

2.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 McKesson

12.1.1 McKesson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.1.4 McKesson Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 McKesson Recent Development

12.2 General Electric

12.2.1 General Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.2.4 General Electric Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.3 Koninklijke Philips

12.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.3.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Merge Healthcare

12.5.1 Merge Healthcare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.5.4 Merge Healthcare Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Merge Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Cerner

12.6.1 Cerner Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.6.4 Cerner Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cerner Recent Development

12.7 Fujifilm Holdings

12.7.1 Fujifilm Holdings Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.7.4 Fujifilm Holdings Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Fujifilm Holdings Recent Development

12.8 Lumedx

12.8.1 Lumedx Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.8.4 Lumedx Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Lumedx Recent Development

12.9 Digisonics

12.9.1 Digisonics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.9.4 Digisonics Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Digisonics Recent Development

12.10 Agfa Healthcare

12.10.1 Agfa Healthcare Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Introduction

12.10.4 Agfa Healthcare Revenue in Cardiovascular Information System(CVIS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Agfa Healthcare Recent Development

Continued….

