Cell Dissociation Reagents Market : Segmented By Applications And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts 2024

Cells used in in vitro cell culture, especially animal cell culture, get attached to the surface of the container. These cells need to be detached for further use. Detachment of adherent cells from the surface or substrate to which these are attached is done with the help of cell dissociation reagents. Cell dissociation reagents along with chelators are largely used during cell passaging. The cell dissociation reagents carry out collagenolytic and proteolytic activity for the disengagement of cell lines and tissues from the plastic or glass surfaces to increase the isolation efficiency with high cell viability.

Despite the worldwide use of enzymes for cell dissociation applications over the years, their mechanisms of action in cell isolation and detachment are little known. Selection of the suitable enzyme of choice is based upon the type of tissue or cells in culture. The global cell dissociation reagents market is driven by superior technological advancements in the area of non-enzymatic cell dissociation along with chelators with reduced neutralization steps, lower enzyme denaturation or autodegradation, and quality control to confirm homogeneity and reliability to provide maximum yield of functionally viable cells during cell passaging from culture vessels. Issues with sterility maintenance, unsuitable for use in in vivo diagnostics, and occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria if kept still for longer time in the laboratory leading to shorter expiry periods for usage restrain the growth of the market.

The global cell dissociation reagents market has been segmented based on product type, product morphology, application, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global cell dissociation reagents market has been classified into enzymatic cell dissociation reagents and non-enzymatic cell dissociation reagents. The enzymatic cell dissociation reagents is further categorized into trypsin collagenase, elastase, protease, and others. Based on product morphology, the market has been bifurcated into solutions and powders. In terms of application, the global cell dissociation reagents market has been segmented into antibody production, veterinary applications, cell culture maintenance, immunoassays (radiolabelling assays), and others. The cell culture maintenance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell dissociation reagents market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global cell dissociation reagents market is divided into research/academic institutes, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, cell banks, and others. The research/academic institutes segment is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The recombinant cell dissociation reagents that have non-mammalian, non-bacterial origin which will not harm the structural and functional quality of cell membrane and cell surface epitopes and proteins by keeping them intact. This acts as a major driver of the global cell dissociation reagents market. An emerging trend in the market is to provide cost-effective cell dissociation reagents prepared by intense quality analysis for sterility, performance, low antibody titer, mycoplasmas and endotoxins along with intricate manufacturing process that retain the enzymatic activity for longer periods.

In terms of region, the global cell dissociation reagents market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to show a continual growth driven by increasing biotech start-ups due to economical manufacturing of cell dissociation reagents, rising demand for cost effective and low cost cell dissociation reagents, and increasing cell maintenance banks and specialty research institutes. North America is projected to dominate the global cell dissociation reagents market due to high adoption of new and technologically advanced products with cutting edge technologies, increasing research and development investments, and rising demand from research institutes.

Key players in the global cell dissociation reagents market are Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, Atlanta Biologicals, Inc., EuroClone S.p.A., Irvine Scientific, Gemini Bio-Products, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, Inc., and PromoCell GmbH, among others.

