China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is likely to grow with double digit CAGR during the period 2018 – 2024. China represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets. With an aging population, a rapidly growing middle class and a government encouraging preventive care, China IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future. China’s quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Further, the average Chinese consumer is now willing and able to pay more for healthcare than a decade years ago. Hence, China has the potential for more dramatic growth in the future.

China IVD Market Segment Wise Analysis

Immunoassay captures maximum share of the China IVD market.

Clinical Chemistry holds the 2nd position in China IVD market being followed by Molecular Testing.

The molecular testing market in China is expected to grow in double digits during the forecasted period.

China SMBG market is dominated by foreign IVD companies such as Roche.

Microbiology and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

China IVD Market Company Analysis

Roche captures maximum share of the China IVD market.

Sysmex Corporation and Mindary Medical are other top two players in the China IVD market.

Sysmex is expanding its business portfolio in China, such as by entering the immunochemistry field there in 2015.

At present, many local players are present in China IVD market and their combined market share was over 47 percent in 2016.

This is the 3rd edition report on China IVD Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “China IVD Market Size, Share, Trends, Regulations, Reimbursement & Company Analysis – Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive analysis of the China IVD Market.

This 103 Page report with 34 Figures and 3 Tables has been analyzed from 10 View Points:

1) China IVD Market and Forecast (2007 – 2024)

2) China IVD Market Share and Forecast (2007 – 2024)

3) China IVD Market & Forecast – By Segment (2007 – 2024)

4) Development Environment and Regulatory Status in China IVD market

5) China IVD Market & Forecast – Company Sales Analysis (2010 – 2024)

6) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China

7) Regulatory History/Status/Trends in China IVD Market

8) Reimbursement of IVD Products in China

9) Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies

10) China IVD Industry Drivers & Challenges

China IVD Market – By Application Segments

Clinical Chemistry Market

2. Immunoassay Market

3. Hematology Market

4. Coagulation Market

5. Microbiology Market

6. Molecular Testing Market

7. Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market

8. Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market

China IVD Sales & Forecast – By Company

Roche Diagnostic

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Sysmex Corporation

4. Mindray Medical International Limited

5. Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

6. Others

Profiles of Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies in China

Zhejiang Di’an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd

• ADICON Clinical Laboratories

• Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

• Kindstar Global (Privately held)

• BGI-Shenzhen (Privately held)

• OriGene Technologies (Privately held)

