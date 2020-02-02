Compound Coating Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2028

Globally, consumers are becoming more and more concerned about the food products they are consuming, which is pushing the penetration of healthy oils and fats across the globe. Demand for fats based on partially hydrogenated and fractioned vegetable oils has been rapidly growing in markets, such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China and other developed markets. Manufacturers are continuously looking for cheap and healthy alternatives, which is bringing innovation in the field of the compound confectionary market. Vegetable fats or compound coatings are produced from raw materials, such as palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm kernel oil and other oils. Cocoa butter is widely used as an essential ingredient in compound coating of chocolates. Compound coatings formulated with fat systems other than cocoa butter are called confectionary coatings or compound coatings. Compound coatings/chocolate coatings are a low-cost alternative to cocoa butter and deliver improved texture, taste and extended stability. The global compound coating market will grow due to escalating consumption of chocolates in Eastern Europe and the Asian region.

Today, consumers are seeking choice and transparency in food products, pushing the penetration of healthy alternatives further. Increasing per capita consumption of chocolates across the Asian region has been one of the prime factors leading to the market growth of compound chocolates over the forecast period. Rising demand for cocoa butter coupled with increasing prices of cocoa butter has been largely contributing to the growing need for cocoa alternatives, such as vegetable-based oils. Compound coatings are mostly used in the chocolate industry for compound coating of molded candies and are widely used because of their attractive price and their ability to harden without tempering. Also, compound coatings are widely used in the ice-cream industry and chocolate industry, where they add extra value to ready-to-eat products. Growing health-conscious consumers have pushed the incorporation of healthy ingredients in the compound coating industry. For example, in 2017, Cargill Incorporated added new coatings and fillings to its compound coating range, focusing mainly on four themes: healthy, sustainable and clean, premium and indulgent. These compound coatings are claimed to be healthier, with reduced sugar and high protein content. Developments likes these will push the market growth of compound coatings in near future. This growth, coupled with improvements in the availability of sustainable and clean label products across the globe, will lead to increasing demand for premium products in both developed and emerging markets, which has further strengthened the global compound coating market.

Some of the key players operating in the global compound coating market are The Barry Callebaut Group, Cargill Incorporated, AAK AB, Caldic B.V., DDW The Colour House, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Palsgaard, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, INFORUM and Olam Internationa, among others.