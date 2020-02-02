Computer On Module (COM) Market Latest Innovation and Development 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

As the semiconductor industry continues to test the limits of Moore’s Law, which suggests that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every 18 to 24 months, processor technology will continue to grow in complexity, creating challenges for systems engineers outside of traditional computing applications to implement and unlock the potential of such processors. Harnessing the power of these advanced processors is critical to the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0.

Inevitably, as semiconductor and storage technology advanced in density and speed, the lines between the various computing strata began to blur, and capabilities increased while costs decreased exponentially across the board. Eventually, low-end mainframes, minicomputers, and high-end microprocessor-based servers morphed to occupy the same market, and high-end mainframes migrated up toward the high-performance computing domains (aka supercomputers).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Computer On Module (COM) market was valued at 1380 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3510 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Computer On Module (COM).

This report presents the worldwide Computer On Module (COM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies(Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link, LLC

IWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems



Computer On Module (COM) Breakdown Data by Type

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture



Computer On Module (COM) Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other



Computer On Module (COM) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions



