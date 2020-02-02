Cornmeal Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth till 2025

Cornmeal serves wide application in making desserts, puddings, muffins, pancakes, bread, rolls and waffles, porridge and many others. Among youngsters, it is widely consumed in the form of popcorns made of dry maize. Among the health-conscious millennials, it is widely used in the form of RTE/RTM food products due to their changing lifestyle patterns and busy schedules.

Cornmeal is a meal grounded from dried corn. Corn is widely known as maize also. Cornmeal is a widely used staple food in many parts of the countries. It can be grounded into various consistencies like fine, medium and coarse form. It cannot be compared to wheat flour which is so fine in texture. The very finely grounded cornmeal is known as corn flour. Cornmeal is added to certain recipes, such as cornbread and pancakes, and it can also be cooked to make Polenta and grits. It is a good alternative to wheat flour for people who have gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. It provides a good content of fibers in diet and it also provides food nutrients like Iron, Zinc, and Niacin, potassium, phosphorus and magnesium too.

Market Segmentation:

Cornmeal market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, product type, end use, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of form, cornmeal market can be segmented into corn flour, corn grits, whole corn grain, corn mixes and corn syrup.

On the basis of nature, cornmeal market can be segmented into organic and conventional.

On the basis of product type, cornmeal market can be segmented into Blue cornmeal, Steel ground yellow cornmeal, stone-ground cornmeal and white cornmeal. Blue cornmeal is violet or light blue in color and is made from whole blue corn and has a sweet flavor. Steel-grounded yellow cornmeal has husk and germ of the maize kernel almost removed completely and is widely used in U.S. Stone ground cornmeal retains some of the hull and germ adding more flavor and nutritional content to the dish. Whereas, white cornmeal, is made from white corn is consumed in parts of Africa and U.S. and used for making cornbread.

On the basis of end use, cornmeal market can be segmented into commercial (food processing), household and food service sector. In food processing sector it is widely used to make cornbread, RTE corn-based products, craft beer and many others. In food service sector it is widely used for making corn soup, popcorns, and many others.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends:

The key demand of Cornmeal market includes mainly from bakery & fast food market and from food manufacturers. Changing tastes, westernization of food meals, rising demand for corn-based snacks products and higher disposable income is fueling the growth of market worldwide. Also, the growing innovations in bakery industry if further finding popularity in this sector. Mainly the demand for corn-based snacks like the corn chip, tortilla chips, taco shell and wide variety of other Mexican food is driving the market in various regions worldwide. Cornmeal and corn flour contains high starch content, which gives puffiness to the processed or extruded snack products. Also, corn-based snacks are highly preferred by people due to no addition of artificial ingredients and hence catering to the health-conscious segment. Rising popularity of craft beer which constitutes corn grits is further driving the market.

Fluctuations in the supply of corn due to changing climatic conditions and contamination issues are the major issues which are likely to hinder the market growth.

However, the transition from traditional cooked corn-based dishes to dry corn flour method for further processing is the new trend among bakers and food processors. This transition can be also seen among the traditional dishes a well. Established vendors are forming partnerships and strategic alliances, and such trends are gaining prominence in the cornmeal market.

Regional Outlook:

In North America and Europe, growing penetration for organic products, manufacturers are also optimistic about the growing demand for organic corn-based foods in the regions. For instance, Bob’s Red Mill offers organic corn flour, organic cornmeal pancake mix and other in its portfolio. The changing demographics in the American landscape is attracting more consumers for Mexican food products like snacks and Mexican baked foods, where corn is the main ingredient used widely. Hence, rising consumption for organic food products & healthy breakfast food products is expected to fuel the demand in the coming years.

Asia Pacific market excluding Japan is expected to trace the fastest pace in the upcoming years. India is projected to hold a major chunk due to westernization of fast food trends, availability and demand for RTE/RTC/RTM food products, changing lifestyle and eating patterns and rising disposable income. Also, food innovators are holding a major chunk by contributing in its wide application in bakery and snack manufacturing. And the traditional ‘makki da roti’ is widely consumed in the South Asian market.

A typical dish Polenta is widely consumed in Latin America countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela, and others. Tortillas, a type of thin, unleavened flat bread, is made from finely ground maize is a popular food in the Mexican market since years and the market is expected to grow in the projected period.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

