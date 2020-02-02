Curved Tip Serrated Forceps Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Forceps are instruments that are used to pick, hold, or grasp small objects, which are difficult to hold with the fingers. They are useful in surgical procedures as well as microscopic examination of small objects. The term forceps is exclusively employed in the medical field. They are available in various shapes, sizes, and in different grades of material, depending on their end-use. Serrations present at the tip of the forceps help achieve a strong grip on tissues or small objects. Rising number of surgeries performed globally demanding surgical tools, increasing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population are key factors that drive the global curved tip serrated forceps market. However, stringent regulations and high cost of surgical procedures are restraining the global curved tip forceps market.

The global curved tip serrated forceps market can be segmented into product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global curved tip serrated forceps market can be further classified based on usage, angle of curvature, tip sharpness, and material of construction. In terms of usage, the global curved tip serrated forceps market can be segmented into non disposable curved tip serrated forceps and disposable curved tip serrated forceps. Non disposable curved tip serrated forceps are made of high quality stainless steel or stainless steel combined with different metal alloys to withstand high sterilization temperatures. Disposable curved tip serrated forceps are generally made from lower quality metal grades or plastic, as they are disposed after usage. In terms of angle of curvature, the curved tip serrated forceps market can be segregated into 35°, 45°, 55 °, and 90° curved angle forceps. In terms of the tip sharpness, the global curved tip serrated forceps market can be classified into very fine tip point forceps, medium tip forceps, and broad tip point forceps. Based on tip sharpness, the forceps are available with the tip thickness ranging between 0.5 mm to 4.0 mm. In terms of application, the global curved tip serrated forceps market can be segmented into microscopic examination, general surgical procedures, eye dressings, laparoscopic surgeries, hemostasis, clamping of tissues, bone cutting, fixation, dissections, and student use forceps. In terms of material of construction, the market can be segregated into stainless steel forceps, antimagnetic stainless steel forceps, PTFE coated forceps (non-conducting type), and student quality stainless steel forceps. Based on end user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and academic & research institutes.

Based on region, the global curved tip serrated forceps market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is a prominent market for curved tip serrated forceps due to a significant number of surgeries performed, high healthcare expenditure, rising demand for cosmetic surgeries, and availability of skilled labor & surgical facilities in the region. Europe follows North America in terms of share of the global curved tip serrated forceps market. Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in healthcare awareness, per capita spending capacity, and favorable reimbursement scenarios in the region.

Key players operating in the global curved tip serrated forceps market are Electron Microscopy Sciences, Bel-Art Products – H-B Instrument, Fine Science Tools, Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments. Roboz Surgical Instrument Co., World Precision Instruments, Excelta, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TWD Scientific, Ted Pella, Inc., HAMPTON RESEARCH CORP., and Fisher Scientific Company LLC.

