Cyclopentanone Market Latest Innovation and Development 2019 to 2025

Cyclopentanone is a clear colourless liquid organic compound with a peppermint-like odour and is a cyclic ketone. It is mainly as an intermediate for synthesis of fragrance, pharmaceuticals, rubber, etc. And it is used also as a solvent for electronic applications.

At present, the mainstream production of cyclopentanone is adipic acid thermal decomposition method. However, it has some disadvantages, such as the shortage of raw materials, high cost and more secondary reaction. On the contrary, the cyclopentene oxidation method has adequate resources and is estimated to be the most promising cyclopentanone synthesis method.

The production of cyclopentanone distributed Mainly in Europe and Japan. West Europe is the largest production base of cyclopentanone in the world in the past years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The West Europe took up 49.59% Share in the global production market in 2016.

The production of cyclopentanone reachd to 20637 MT in 2016 from 16811 MT in 2011 with the CAGR of 4.19%.

Global Cyclopentanone market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cyclopentanone.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cyclopentanone capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cyclopentanone in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

BASF

Zeon

Caffaro

FREESIA CHEMICALS

Zhejiang NHU

Huifu

WanXiang International

Shandong Guorun Chemical

Pearlk Chemical Materials



Cyclopentanone Breakdown Data by Type

Electronic grade

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade



Cyclopentanone Breakdown Data by Application

Fragrance

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Rubber

Others



Cyclopentanone Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cyclopentanone capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cyclopentanone manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

