DNS Service Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global DNS Service Industry

Among DNS servers, the secondary DNS server segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the widespread adoption of DNS service by enterprises and service providers, as the secondary DNS server acts as a backup, in case of DNS outage or server breakdown.

Cloud deployment is expected to be a faster growing deployment type in this market, as it is being increasingly accepted by various enterprises, because of its easy, flexible, affordable, and scalable feature. Moreover, the installation and maintenance cost of cloud-based services is less than that of on-premises services.

In 2018, the global DNS Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global DNS Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNS Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Cloudflare

Google

Oracle

Verisign

Akamai Technologies

Cdnetworks

DNS Made Easy

IBM

Microsoft

Neustar

Nsone

Market analysis by product type

Primary DNS server

Secondary DNS server

Market analysis by market

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DNS Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DNS Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Primary DNS server

1.4.3 Secondary DNS server

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DNS Service Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 DNS Service Market Size

2.2 DNS Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DNS Service Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 DNS Service Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 DNS Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 DNS Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players DNS Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into DNS Service Market

3.5 Key Players DNS Service Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players DNS Service Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global DNS Service Market Size by Type (2018-2025)

4.2 Global DNS Service Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

5 United States

5.1 United States DNS Service Market Size (2018-2025)

5.2 DNS Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States DNS Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States DNS Service Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe DNS Service Market Size (2018-2025)

6.2 DNS Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe DNS Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe DNS Service Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China DNS Service Market Size (2018-2025)

7.2 DNS Service Key Players in China

7.3 China DNS Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China DNS Service Market Size by Application

8 Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan DNS Service Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia DNS Service Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India DNS Service Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 AWS

9.1.1 AWS Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.1.4 AWS Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 AWS Recent Development

9.2 Cloudflare

9.2.1 Cloudflare Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.2.4 Cloudflare Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Cloudflare Recent Development

9.3 Google

9.3.1 Google Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.3.4 Google Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Google Recent Development

9.4 Oracle

9.4.1 Oracle Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.4.4 Oracle Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

9.5 Verisign

9.5.1 Verisign Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.5.4 Verisign Revenue in DNS Service Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Verisign Recent Development

9.6 Akamai Technologies

9.6.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.6.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in DNS Service Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development

9.7 Cdnetworks

9.7.1 Cdnetworks Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.7.4 Cdnetworks Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Cdnetworks Recent Development

9.8 DNS Made Easy

9.8.1 DNS Made Easy Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.8.4 DNS Made Easy Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 DNS Made Easy Recent Development

9.9 IBM

9.9.1 IBM Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.9.4 IBM Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 IBM Recent Development

9.10 Microsoft

9.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 DNS Service Introduction

9.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in DNS Service Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

9.11 Neustar

9.12 Nsone

Continued….

