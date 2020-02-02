Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2023 Market Research Report

Global Endoscopy Devices Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Endoscopy Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2023, owing to rising prevalence of diseases requiring endoscopy for diagnosis and technological advancements in healthcare sector Increasing expenditure on healthcare and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, increasing government funding in improving healthcare facilities and hospitals is also expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy (UGI) are widely adopted endoscopy procedures in emerging economies such as India and China. However, high cost of endoscopy in developed regions is hampering the growth of the global endoscopy market. North America leads the endoscopy market due to cohesive government regulations, better patient awareness and quality healthcare system.

Moreover, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving patient awareness. Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Boston Scientific, Inc., Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH are some of the market players in the global endoscopy devices market.

Research Methodology and tools

The market study of endoscopy device has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

Forward looking statement of key endoscopy market players

Authentic Public Databases

Average cost analysis of services on the basis of geography

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global endoscopy market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Endoscopy Device Market, By Product

Global Endoscopy Device Market, By Applications

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global endoscopy device market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global endoscopy device market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global endoscopy device market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Companies Mentioned

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

2. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

3. CONMED CORPORATION

4. COGENTIX MEDICAL

5. COOK MEDICAL INCORPORATED

6. COVIDIEN PLC

7. ETHICON, INC.

8. FUJIFILM HOLDING CORPORATION

9. HOYA CORPORATION

10. INTEGRATED ENDOSCOPY, INC.

11. INTROMEDIC

12. JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL

13. KARL STORZ GMBH & CO.KG

14. MEDTRONIC PLC

15. OLYMPUS CORPORATION

16. PENTAX MEDICAL

17. RICHARD WOLF GMBH

18. SHAILI ENDOSCOPY

19. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

20. STRYKER CORPORATION

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISE IN DEMAND FOR ENDOSCOPY DUE TO GROWING LIFE-STYLE ORIENTED DISEASES

3.1.2. GROWING ADOPTION OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES

3.1.3. FUNDING FROM GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE PLAYERS

3.1.4. MINIATURIZATION OF ENDOSCOPES AND ENHANCEMENT OF CAMERA QUALITY

3.1.5. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. INFECTIONS ACQUIRED BY ENDOSCOPES

3.2.2. HIGH COST OF ENDOSCOPY DEVICES

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. ROBOT ASSISTED ENDOSCOPES AND CAPSULE ENDOSCOPES

3.3.2. R&D IN ENDOSCOPY MARKET

3.3.3. UNTAPPED APAC REGION IS EXPECTED TO CREATE HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR MARKET

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1.1. ENDOSCOPES

4.1.1.1. RIGID

4.1.1.2. FLEXIBLE

4.1.1.3. CAPSULE ENDOSCOPES

4.1.2. VISUALIZING SYSTEMS

4.1.2.1. CAMERAS

4.1.2.2. PROCESSORS

4.1.2.3. CONVERTERS

4.1.2.4. LIGHT SOURCES

4.1.2.5. CARTS

4.1.2.6. TRANSMITTERS

4.1.2.7. RECEIVERS

4.1.2.8. OTHERS

4.1.3. ELECTRONIC AND MECHANICAL ENDOSCOPIC EQUIPMENT

4.1.4. ACCESSORIES

4.2. GLOBAL ENDOSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

4.2.1. LAPAROSCOPY

4.2.2. GASTROINTESTINAL (GI) ENDOSCOPY

4.2.3. ARTHROSCOPY

4.2.4. OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY ENDOSCOPY

4.2.5. MEDIASTINOSCOPY

4.2.6. OTOSCOPY

4.2.7. LARYNGOSCOPY

4.2.8. UROLOGY ENDOSCOPY (CYSTOSCOPY)

4.2.9. BRONCHOSCOPY

4.2.10. OTHER

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. ITALY

6.2.4. SPAIN

6.2.5. FRANCE

6.2.6. ROE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. ROAPAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

Continued….

