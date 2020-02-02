Everything You Want to Know About the Egg White Peptide Market

Egg white peptide is an advanced amino acid peptide bond formulation which is produced by the hydrolysis of chicken egg albumin with the help of an enzyme. This egg white peptide is heat resistant and delivers amino acids in the form of di-peptides and tri-peptides while maintaining the original amino acid balance of an egg white. Egg white peptide is a patented product of Kewpie Corporation. It is very small in size and requires no further digestion and can be absorbed quickly by the human body. Egg white has excellent heat stability and can be used in various food products which require high heat pasteurization. This product is still in its research phase and there are very few companies which offer this product. Egg white peptide has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

There are many protein and amino acid ingredients available in the market, but it is expected that egg white peptide will bring a revolutionary change in near future. Certain tissues in our human body, such as the brain, kidney and lungs, have a direct need for di and tri-peptides. The human body actually prefers di and tri-peptides as the predominant source of absorbed protein. Egg white peptide directly serves the purpose as the amino acid in the product is already in the form of di and tri-peptides. These egg white peptides get absorbed in the blood very easily and are utilized for protein synthesis at a higher rate. Egg white peptide is expected to boost the sports nutrition market significantly as this product is scientifically proven to be a good stamina and endurance booster and heals post-workout muscle soreness and damage.

Moreover, egg white peptides are manufactured under very controlled and sterile conditions and can be used in media preparation instead of albumin. This practice could help the media become free from contamination and lead to less wastage, because of which there is expected to be increasing demand for egg white peptide from research institutes and the biotechnology industry in near future. All the above factors combined are expected to bolster the demand for egg white peptides significantly during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global egg white peptide market are Merck & Co., Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, and Aqua Lab Technologies, among others.