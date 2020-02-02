Expansion of Agarwood Essential Oil Market to Remain Consistent During 2018-2026

Agarwood essential oil is a concentrated hydrophobic liquid containing strong aroma compounds of agarwood, and is extracted through various extraction processes such as the water distillation process and steam distillation process. Agarwood essential oil is extracted from the resin of the agarwood tree. Agarwood essential oil is used in Chinese and Ayurveda medicines for its various properties, such as a sedative, pain reliever, and digestive aid. Agarwood oil has purifying, transcendent, warming, and balancing qualities, and therefore, it blends well with other essential oils, particularly with sandalwood, rose, jasmine, carnation, and geranium. Agarwood essential oil is rich in anti-inflammatory agents and antioxidants. Agarwood essential oil is effectively used for skin problems such as acne and skin irritation. Agarwood essential oil also helps reduce joint pain and fight breast cancer.

The different end uses of agarwood essential oil are analyzed in the report:

Food & Beverage Industry Flavoring Preservative Others

Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

The nature of agarwood essential oil has been analyzed in the report:

Organic

Conventional

After the agarwood essential oil has been extracted, there are few aromatic compounds left in the agarwood. Those aromatic compounds are reduced into a powder form in order to use it as bakhoor or incense. These compounds are also pressed into statues due to religious significance.

All the known agarwood producing trees are found in broader South and Southeast Asia, although there have been no recent, global population assessments for species of agarwood. Trade data suggests that, most agarwood exports involve Aquilaria species, but not all species of Aquilaria produce oud.

Aquilaria malaccensis grows wild in a number of countries such as Malaysia, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.

Most agarwood producing trees are found in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Most exports of agarwood involve the Aquilaria species, but not all the species of Aquilaria produce agarwood essential oil.

Increasing Growth of the Agarwood Essential Oil Market

The global agarwood essential oil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast years. There is an increasing shift towards preventive healthcare that attracts health conscious consumers. This is one among the critical factors that drives the demand for agarwood essential oil.

Top Regions Producing Agarwood Essential Oil

The European region is a major exporter of agarwood essential oil, in which France and Germany hold the top position. Following the European countries, the U.S., Brazil, and India are the other top exporting countries, which contributes to the overall growth of the global agarwood essential oil market.

Increasing Demand for Agarwood Essential Oil in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

The cosmetic and personal care industry is expected to hold a relative amount of market share in the global agarwood essential market. Agarwood essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties, which helps soothe skin irritation caused by allergic reactions, sun burns, and bug bites. Agarwood essential oil also has antimicrobial activity, which helps fighting bacteria that causes acne and pimples. There are several antioxidants present in agarwood essential oil that help repair dead skin, making it glow. This is less likely to cause skin cancer.

Growing Demand for Agarwood Essential Oil for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Arthritic Conditions

Among the various properties of agarwood essential oil, its antiarthritic properties help reduce the inflammation and pain associated with arthritis and rheumatism. The diuretic qualities of agarwood essential oil flush help out uric acid and other toxins from the body by promoting frequent urination. This helps reduce stiffness, swelling, and pain in the body.

Significant Usage of Agarwood Essential Oil in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Due to the anti-inflammatory properties of agarwood essential oil, it helps calm cough caused due to inflammation of the sensitive tissues in the airway. The oil can be massaged on the chest and throat, which helps sensitive tissues return to their normal state.