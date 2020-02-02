Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Development Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2025

Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market report provides (6 Forces Forecast 2019-2025) an in-intensity insight of the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market Share via Region etc. Fluted Polypropylene Sheets industry report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies (Inteplast Group, Corex Plastics, Primex Plastics, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, KARTON S.p.A, A&C Plastics, Northern Ireland Plastics, Yamakoh, Ik Plastik, Tianfule Plastic, TAH HSIN, Zibo Kelida Plastic, Huaheng PlasticFluted Polypropylene Sheets) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Fluted polypropylene sheet is a lightweight, hollow-core polypropylene sheet resembling corrugated cardboard in that it consists of outside walls separated by ribs.

Fluted polypropylene sheets are generally used in package box, cushion plate and printing plate & billboard etc. Package box is the most wildly application, which took a consumption share of 34.10% in 2016, with an amount of 113.4 K MT.

Raw material of fluted polypropylene sheets is mainly polypropylene. Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we focus on global major entertainments such as Inteplast Group, Corex Plastics, Primex Plastics, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, KARTON S.p.A, A&C Plastics, Northern Ireland Plastics, Yamakoh, Ik Plastik, Tianfule Plastic, TAH HSIN, Zibo Kelida Plastic and Huaheng Plastic etc. Market concentration in this market is not high and total production of those 14 suppliers took a market share of 53.56% in 2016.

Fluted polypropylene sheets are invented since 1972 and became popular in Europe and America quickly. In Asia, fluted polypropylene sheets were introduced firstly in Japan and Korea. China had started production in 1990s.

Currently, fluted polypropylene sheets are mainly produced in Europe, North America and Asia. Europe and North America are still two leading production regions. In 2016, Europe produced 100.33 K MT, with a share of 28.98%. North America production increased from 107.33 K MT in 2012 to 124.76 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 3.83%.

Globally, fluted polypropylene sheets demand keeps increasing from 281.43 K MT in 2012 to 332.55 K MT in 2016. Average increase rate of global total consumption is about 4.26%. Global production value is about 609 million USD in 2016. Influenced by raw material price, fluted polypropylene sheets price varied from 2023 USD/MT in 2012 to 1832 USD/MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that global demand for fluted polypropylene sheets will keep increasing. By 2023, global total consumption will be 446.15 K MT.

Global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market size will increase to 850 Million US$ by 2025, from 640 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fluted Polypropylene Sheets.

