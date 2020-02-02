Future Growth of Alfalfa Hay Market By New Business Developments 2025
Alfalfa Hay Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Alfalfa Hay industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Alfalfa Hay market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Alfalfa hay as a nutritious forage source has gathered steam in livestock industry, especially for cows, rabbits, sheep, goats, horses, and pigs. The drive stems from the need for high- calcium and protein animal feed that are also easily available. Further, the demand for quality dairy products has also bolstered the use of alfalfa lay in final animal feed formulations especially for high yielding cattle. Commercial dairy owners in developing and developed regions are developing intensive interest in alfalfa hay to meet the gap in demand, arising mainly out of shrinking grasslands for cattle. Industry efforts to bolster supply chain have string bearing on the growth dynamics in recent years.
The global Alfalfa Hay market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anderson Hay
ACX Global
Bailey Farms
Aldahra Fagavi
Grupo Oses
Gruppo Carli
Border Valley Trading
Barr-Ag
Alfa Tec
Standlee Hay
Sacate Pellet Mills
Oxbow Animal Health
M&C Hay
Accomazzo
Huishan Diary
Qiushi Grass Industry
Beijing HDR Trading
Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm
Modern Grassland
Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Alfalfa Hay Bales
Alfalfa Hay Pellets
Alfalfa Hay Cubes
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy Cow Feed
Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed
Pig Feed
Poultry Feed
Others
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Alfalfa Hay
Table Global Alfalfa Hay Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Alfalfa Hay Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Alfalfa Hay Bales Product Picture
Table Alfalfa Hay Bales Major Manufacturers
Figure Alfalfa Hay Pellets Product Picture
Table Alfalfa Hay Pellets Major Manufacturers
Figure Alfalfa Hay Cubes Product Picture
Table Alfalfa Hay Cubes Major Manufacturers
