Future Growth of Head Lice Infestation Drug Market By New Business Developments 2025

Head lice are tiny wingless insects that do not fly or jump, their primary means of movement is crawling. The main way lice are spread is head to head contact. Lice are human parasites that feed on the blood of the infested person.

The Global Main Head Lice Infestation Drug Manufacturers are Bayer, Omega Pharma, Thornton and Ross, Prestige Brands and other manufacturers. Bayer is one of the largest manufacturers in the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market with 11.35% market share in 2015, followed by Omega Pharma with 7.98% market share.

The Head Lice Infestation Drug sales regions are mainly North America and Europe. North America is the largest region to consumption Head Lice Infestation Drug, whose consumption occupied about 31.40% in 2015, followed by Europe with 29.01% consumption share.

In 2017, the global Head Lice Infestation Drug market size was 340 million US$ and is forecast to 450 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Head Lice Infestation Drug market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Head Lice Infestation Drug include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Head Lice Infestation Drug include

Bayer

Omega Pharma

Thornton and Ross

Prestige Brands

Perrigo

Actavis

Reckitt Benckier

Tyratech

Shionogi

TecLabs

Arborpharma

Major Pharmaceuticals

Logic Products

Tianren

ParaPRO

Market Size Split by Type

Lotion

Creams

Shampoo

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Children

Adult



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…

