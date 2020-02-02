Future Growth of Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers Market By New Business Developments 2025

Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1909412

Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers is made from polymers, which are long and flexible molecules used in the production of lubricant to reduce lubricant viscosity changes at high and low temperatures. When viscosity index improvers are added to low-viscosity oils, they effectively thicken the oil as temperature increases. This means the lubricating effect of mineral oils can be extended across a wider temperature range.

Viscosity Index Improvers (VIIs), also known as Viscosity Modifiers, comprise a class of additives that improve the viscosity-temperature characteristics of the lubricant, making the oil’s viscosity more stable as its temperature changes.

The use of viscosity index improvers as additives has grown in popularity especially in industrial lubricants. The demand stems from the need for ensuring reliable performance of lubricants across wide range of operating temperatures. These additives help in maintaining optimum viscosity and film-forming characteristics. They are thus extensively used in formulations of transmission fluids, multi-grade engine oils, hydraulic fluids, gear oils, and various mineral oils. Staggering demand for viscosity index improvers in the automotive industry is fortifying revenue generation. Presence of numerous prominent players in the U.S., Europe, and Singapore have made them key regional markets. In coming years, manufacturers and providers of specialty chemicals are likely to benefit from cost-cutting measures. The global market for viscosity index improvers is expected to rise at steady growth rate during 2018–2025.

The technical barriers of lubricant viscosity index improvers are not high, however, Industrial monopoly in the marker is rather serious, and several giants are Lubrizol, Oronite, Infineum, and Afton. These companies mainly distribute in the United States, Singapore, and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of lubricant viscosity index improvers with 36.23% share in 2016.

Lubricant viscosity index improvers improve the viscosity-temperature characteristics of the lubricant, making the oil’s viscosity more stable as its temperature changes. Lubricant viscosity index improvers are commonly used in multigame engine oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, power-steering fluids, greases and some hydraulic fluids. Therefore, growing demand for automotive industry and industrial lubricant has driven the growth of global lubricant viscosity index improvers market. The demand for lubricant viscosity index improvers is expected to continue increasing during the period of 2016-2022. Lubricant viscosity index improvers industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of lubricant viscosity index improvers decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower in the next few years. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of lubricant viscosity index improvers. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in lubricant viscosity index improvers industry will become more intense.

Global Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Oronite

Infineum

Afton

BASF

Evonik

Sanyo Chemical

Shengyang Greatwall

Nanjing Runyou

Xingyun Chemical

Shanghai High-Lube Additives

YASHIKE LAIEN

BPT Chemical



Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers Breakdown Data by Type

Olefin Copolymer VI Improver (OCP)

Polymethacrylate Viscosity Index Improver (PMA)

Others(Such as PIB, SEBS)



Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Others



Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

