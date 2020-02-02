Future Growth of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market By New Business Developments 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, the machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

In the past two years, the TBM market in China has seen significant increase because of the increasing investment in the infrastructure such as metro and railway construction and the government policy support. In the coming years the overcapacity of the market and the demand decrease in local market will cause decrease from 2019 especially the large diameter TBMs.

The TBM industry market is high concentrated as the manufacturing technology of TBM is relatively high and there are technology barriers. And some enterprises, like Herrenknecht, CREG and CRCHI etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their TBM and related services.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Herrenknecht

CREG

CRCHI

Tianhe

LNSS

NHI

Komatsu

LXCE

STEC

CSSC



Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Breakdown Data by Type

Earth Pressure Balance Machines

Slurry Shield (SS)

Shielded Type TBMs

Others

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Breakdown Data by Application

City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others



Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

