Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Forecast And Segments, 2019-2025
The market study also offers a thorough overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The report analyzes the global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market on certain criteria such as product, application, current condition, and geography. The report also sheds light on the current market trends and their impact on the global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market. Analysis is conducted in order to find strengths and weaknesses of companies profiled. For this purpose. The report also discusses the prominent player’s competition on the global as well as domestic level.
This report studies the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2018, the global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment production value was increased to 27.20 billion US$ from 22.90 billion US$ in 2014, and it will reach 36.28 billion US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 4.20% between 2018 and 2025.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Ecolab
Alfa Laval
Longking
GE
SUEZ (GE Water)
GEA
FLSmidth
Evoqua Water
AAF International
Sumitomo
Foster Wheeler
Feida
Balcke-Drr
Xylem
Babcock & Wilcox
Ducon Technologies
Wartsila
SPC
Yara Marine Technologies
Drr AG
Veolia
Sinoma
KC Cottrell
Fives
CECO Environmental
Tianjie Group
HUBER Group
Hamon
Thermax
SHENGYUN
BHEL
Pall Corporation
Jiulong
JOHN ZINK COMPANY
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025(forecast), like
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa
By the product type, the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market is primarily split into
Air Pollution Control Equipment
Water Pollution Control Equipment
By the end users/Application, this report covers the following segments:
Oil & Gas
Mining & Metallurgy
Chemical
Power Generation
Municipal
Others
