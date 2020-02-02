Global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment Market Forecast And Segments, 2019-2025

The market study also offers a thorough overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The report analyzes the global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market on certain criteria such as product, application, current condition, and geography. The report also sheds light on the current market trends and their impact on the global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market. Analysis is conducted in order to find strengths and weaknesses of companies profiled. For this purpose. The report also discusses the prominent player’s competition on the global as well as domestic level.

This report studies the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2018, the global Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment production value was increased to 27.20 billion US$ from 22.90 billion US$ in 2014, and it will reach 36.28 billion US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 4.20% between 2018 and 2025.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Ecolab

Alfa Laval

Longking

GE

SUEZ (GE Water)

GEA

FLSmidth

Evoqua Water

AAF International

Sumitomo

Foster Wheeler

Feida

Balcke-Drr

Xylem

Babcock & Wilcox

Ducon Technologies

Wartsila

SPC

Yara Marine Technologies

Drr AG

Veolia

Sinoma

KC Cottrell

Fives

CECO Environmental

Tianjie Group

HUBER Group

Hamon

Thermax

SHENGYUN

BHEL

Pall Corporation

Jiulong

JOHN ZINK COMPANY

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025(forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa

By the product type, the Air & Water Pollution Control Equipment market is primarily split into

Air Pollution Control Equipment

Water Pollution Control Equipment

By the end users/Application, this report covers the following segments:

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Chemical

Power Generation

Municipal

Others

