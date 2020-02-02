Global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market is Booming Worldwide with Key Players: CST Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Storage tanks are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases (gas tank; or in U.S.A “pressure vessel”, which is not typically labeled or regulated as a storage tank) or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of heat or cold. The term can be used for reservoirs (artificial lakes and ponds), and for manufactured containers. The usage of the word tank for reservoirs is uncommon in American English but is moderately common in British English. In other countries, the term tends to refer only to artificial containers.

The classification of Above Ground Storage Tank includes Hazardous for Flammable Liquids, Hazardous for Other Materials and Non-hazardous Content. The proportion of Hazardous for Flammable Liquids in 2017 is about 57%.

RoW is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2017. Following North America, NA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 37%.

Market concentration degree is rather dispersion. CST Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, ISHII IRON WORKS, PermianLide, Motherwell Bridge, Fox Tank, Polymaster and Highland Tank are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) market was valued at 3088.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3322.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AST (Above Ground Storage Tank).

CST Industries

McDermott

CIMC

Toyo Kanetsu

ISHII IRON WORKS

PermianLide

Motherwell Bridge

Fox Tank

Polymaster

Highland Tank

General Industries

Pfaudler

MEKRO

AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Breakdown Data by Type

Hazardous for Flammable Liquids

Non-hazardous Content

Hazardous for Other Materials

AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water & Wastewater

Others

AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Unit). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

