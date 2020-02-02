Global Bottling Line Machinery Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Bottling Line Machinery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Bottling line machinery constitutes of production lines that are used for filling beverage into bottles in a large scale. Bottling is a primary function in the beverage industry as it supports, protects, and preserves the beverage from external environment.

Technological advancements in bottling line machinery is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Vendors in bottling line machinery are investing heavily in R&D activities for developing new innovative bottling machinery for increasing the efficiency of machines. Manufacturing companies are producing more customized machinery on the basis of specific customer groups. Moreover, the production companies are also coming up with advanced solutions such as digitalization of production, digital direct printing for beverage packaging, and3D printing.

One of the leading vendors Sidel, partnered with the Brazilian producer Algar Agro to produce the worlds lightest PET bottle for edible oil. These modern technology innovations have reduced the total weight of finished containers by about 22% and this has led to a significant reduction in the overall cost of ownership of the customer by optimizing delivery,packaging,and transportation of finished products.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the bottling line machinery market throughout the forecast period. Europe is the major contributor to the market in this region. The increasing disposable income, the high standard of living in Europe, and the rising demand for beverages are propeling the demand for bottling line machinery in this region. Also, the growing demand for beverages in countries such as South Africa, the UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Morocco also drive the growth of the bottling line machinery market in the region.

In 2018, the global Bottling Line Machinery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bottling Line Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia

GEA Group

Krones

Sidel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PET Packaging

Single-Serve Packaging

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Glass

PET

Metal Can

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bottling Line Machinery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bottling Line Machinery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

