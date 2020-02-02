Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Advancement Analysis and Precise Outlook: BD Medical, Inc, Equashield, LLC, ICU Medical, Inc

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.

Now some companies see the future profit, they started to expand their investment on Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) to occupy the market share.For Example, Equashield, a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for the safe and simple handling of hazardous drugs, today held a groundbreaking for a new manufacturing plant. The company will invest an estimated $30 million to build the new plant to meet the growing market demand for manual and automated hazardous drug compounding devices.

Corvida Medical has leveraged about $6 million in non-dilutive federal, state, and private awards and secured $2.25 million in Series A proceeds to achieve critical milestones to date. Corvida completed a $10.9 million Series B over a series of tranches with the final closing in mid-2015 and is now seeking a convertible note investment, with $3.8 million already committed and on track to close Q1 2016. Management anticipates a $7-10 million Series C late 2016/early 2017 (including the convertible note proceeds) with funds to be used to scale-up manufacturing capacity, build-out production inventory, add personnel, and fuel revenue growth. Corvida has an opportunity to achieve cash flow positive within 2 years of launch (on roughly $1 million in monthly sales), and a realistic opportunity to ramp revenues to $20-30 million within 2-3 years!Meanwhile, the government’s attitude has a huge impact on the market. However, now, only the United States and some European and Asia countries have promulgated relevant policies. But, even in these countries, the level of promotion is still relatively low.

USA dominated the Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and is the largest production base. In addition to USA, there are some other production areas, such as Europe. In consumption market, North America is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, North America occupied 89.37% of the global consumption value in total. But the above forecast is based on the current policy. If a country suddenly made the relevant policies, then the entire market will change.

The Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market was valued at 572.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2112.9 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD).

This report presents the worldwide Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BD Medical, Inc

Equashield, LLC

ICU Medical, Inc

Teva Medical Ltd

Corvida Medical

Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Breakdown Data by Type

Closed Vial Access Devices

Closed Syringe Safety Devices

Closed Bag/Line Access Devices

Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

