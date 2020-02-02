Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market: Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Nissan
Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicles emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.Two gaseous fuels that can be used in spark-ignition engines are Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and natural gas. Natural gas is a naturally occurring mixture of hydrocarbons consisting of at least 80% methane, with lesser amount of propane ethane and butane. LPG is also a mixture of hydrocarbons, but its main constituent is propane, with lesser amounts of ethane and butane.
Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles.
This report researches the worldwide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Volkswagen
Fiat Chrysler
Ford
General Motors
Toyota
Nissan
Volvo Group
Hyundai
Honda
Mercedes-Benz
Renault
PSA
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
