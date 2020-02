Global Confectionery Coatings Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2026

Persistence Market Research has developed a concise study on the Confectionery Coatings Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges faced by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline.

Market Outlook for Confectionery Coatings Market:

A confectionery coating is an ingredient product which is made to simulate chocolate in appearance but is not true chocolate as it contains no cocoa butter, which is present in chocolate. A confectionery coating serves many functions in the confectionery product such as a flavoring agent, glazing/polishing agent, color enhancer and lately also as a fortifying agent. Currently, the fortification function of confectionery coatings is leading innovation and growth in the market. Another functional facet of the confectionery coating which is driving the demand in the market is flavor. As chocolate flavor is now inducing a ‘boring’ effect in the confection market, availability of flavor varieties is a key driving factor for the growth of the confectionery coatings market. Manufacturers in the confectionery coating market are also offering new flavor varieties as a specialty offering, as specialty tags are enabling marketers to add up the value of the confection products.

Health-consciousness trends governing the dynamics of the confectionery coatings market

Lately, there has been a marked increase in the launch of confectionery coatings containing healthy and label-friendly ingredients. In fact, developers are using confectionery coatings as a route to boosting consumption of healthy ingredients. These developments are effectuated by the health conscious trends in the food industry, as consumers are increasingly cutting down the consumption of confection products due to health risks. Hence to curb this situation which is threatening the growth of confectionery coatings market, manufacturers are compelled to reduce saturated fats, artificial sweeteners and other chemically active ingredients included in confectionery coatings. Confectionery coatings to target vegan consumers have also been launched in the market. Furthermore, key participants in the confectionery coatings market are emphasizing on promotional activities of products through social media and marketing campaigns. Additionally, visually appealing designs and colors in confectionery coatings are also supplementing the market growth. At a macroeconomic level, the increase in the price of raw materials of chocolate and confectionery products is disrupting the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26449

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Segmentation:

The confectionery coatings market is segmented on the basis of flavor, product type, nature and form.

On the basis of flavor, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Milk chocolate

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

Yoghurt

Fudge

Caramel

Citrus

Berries

Others (Nut butter, spiced flavor)

On the basis of form, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Wafers

Blocks

Others

On the basis of product type, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Biscuits & Cookies

Dried fruits & Nuts

Candies Soft candies Lollipops Bars Canes Toffies Others



On the basis of nature, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26449

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global confectionery coatings market identified across the value chain include Capol LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Rascal Confectionery Ltd., The Warrell Corporation, Barry Callebaut AG, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, Sweetdreams Limited, Norevo GmbH, Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc., Soyuzsnab, Group of Companies, Alvas Group and Bunge Loders Croklaan amongst others.