Telecommunication network has become major consumer of power, as it is growing continuously. Distributed generation (DG) is a tool used by network providers to reduce their energy costs.

Network owners and operators often avoid high retail electricity rates and insulate their operations from grid unreliability by producing their own electricity at the site. Wireless providers and subscribers have little tolerance for power outages that interrupt service, which is the major reason for increasing demand of energy storage (ES) solutions for telecom infrastructure sites.

In 2018, the global Distributed Generation and Energy Storage in Telecom Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed Generation and Energy Storage in Telecom Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Generation and Energy Storage in Telecom Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bloom Energy

LG

NEC

Flexenclosure

Trojan

UGE

Samsung

Cummins

Saft

Green Charge

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Generator Sets

Solar PV

Fuel Cells

Battery-based Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Complete Microgrid & Nanogrid Solutions

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerical

Residencial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

