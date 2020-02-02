Global Fishing Equipment Market is expected to reach 16180 million US$ by the end of 2025 | CAGR of 3.5%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Fishing Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Fishing Equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called Fishing Equipment. The global Fishing Equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. The market are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride (Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 28 % of total Revenue.

The Fishing Equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 63% and it is forecasted that the dominant position will be continue in 2024.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next six years, the revenue will keep slow increasing.

Although sales of Fishing Equipment brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fishing Equipment field.

In 2018, the global Fishing Equipment market size was 12720 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fishing Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fishing Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Shimano

Globeride(Daiwa)

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

Johshuya Co.

Johnson Outdoors

Cabela’s Inc

Wright & McGill

Pokee Fishing

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fishing Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fishing Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

