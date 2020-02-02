Global Foam Glass Insulation Market Price, Properties, Applications and Top Manufacturers

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Foam Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Foam Glass is a superior insulation material. It is characterized by small surface density, high strength, low thermal conductivity, heat resistance, anti-freeze-thaw resistance, low water absorption, no burning, sound absorption, good corrosion resistance and workability, not only widely used in petroleum, chemicals, refrigeration, defense and other fields, but also the construction of new energy-saving environmental protection, decorative materials.

Foam Glass is a block form and then fabricated into a wide range of shapes and sizes to satisfy industrial and commercial insulation requirements.

In 2016, the global foam glass market is led by Europe, capturing about 38.37% of global foam glass consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.65% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of foam glass are concentrated in Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS and Zhejiang DEHO. Pittsburgh Corning is the world leader, holding 23.44% sales market share in 2016. Europe was the largest consumption regional market for foam Glass.

In application, foam glass downstream is wide and recently foam glass has acquired increasing significance in various fields of cryogenic systems, heat transfer fluid systems, chemical processing systems commercial piping and building. Globally, the foam glass market is mainly driven by growing demand for these applications.

According to color, foam glass can be divided into black (gray) foam glass, white foam glass and others, which black (gray) foam glass holds about 84.70% of global consumption share.

Global Foam Glass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Foam Glass.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Foam Glass capacity, production, value, price and market share of Foam Glass in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Pittsburgh Corning

GLAPOR

Earthstone

JSC Gomelglass

REFAGLASS

Zhejiang DEHO

Huichang New Material

YaHong

ZhenShen

Zhong Tai Tian Cheng

Zhengdi

ShouBang

Xin Shun Da

YongLi

Aotai

Foam Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Black(Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Others(Multicolor)

Foam Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Others

Foam Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Foam Glass capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Foam Glass manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

