Global Gabion Wall Market Size, Sale, Suppliers, Advantages and Disadvantages

Gabion boxes are box cage made by gabion. Gabion boxes at the construction are filled by rock to form a flexible, water permeability and integrity of the structure. It is mainly used for retaining wall, channel lining and weir retaining wall erosion prevention engineering.

The gabion boxes market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top sixteen manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are TianZe, ChangYi, Maccaferri, Link Middle East, ZhongLu and WangYu. TianZe is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 4.77% in 2016. The next is ChangYi and Maccaferri.

There is mainly four types product of gabion boxes market: Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global gabion boxes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and other. The China held the largest production share in the global gabion boxes products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2016. The next is Asia (Ex China) and Europe.

The global Gabion Boxes market is valued at 3550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gabion Boxes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gabion Boxes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TianZe

ChangYi

Maccaferri

Link Middle East

ZhongLu

WangYu

HaoChang

XianTeng

ZhuoYuan

JinDeXin

QiangJin

NuoDa

Gabion Technologies (India)

Boegger

Gurukrupa Wirenetting

Nobeso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Galvanized Large-size Wire Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-5%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

Galvanized Plastic-coated Hexagonal Mesh

Zn-10%Al-mixed Rare Earth Alloy Plating

Segment by Application

Control and Guide Rivers and Floods

Protect Channels and River Beds

Road Protection

Other

