Global Industrial Mold Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Packaging and automotive end-use industries collectively account for the largest market share in injection molding market as these help produce lightweight and highly durable components. In packaging industry it is used for manufacturing caps and closures and rigid bulk packaging. In automotive industryinjection molding is used for manufacturing various components such as clusters with in-molded chrome ringslenses and faceplatesinterior armrestsinterior bezelsradio controlhinged electronic sensor modulesand trim panel splash guards.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market sharein terms of revenuein the global injection molding marketprimarily owing to the rapid growth in automotive industry in this region.

In 2018, the global Industrial Mold market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Mold status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Mold development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amada

TRUMPF

DMTG

DMG Mori

US Industrial Machinery

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Plastic

Rubber

Glass

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Manufacture

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Mold status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Mold development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Mold are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

