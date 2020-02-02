Global Mobile Payment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Mobile Payment Market:
Executive Summary
Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money,mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.
Mobile payments are an increasingly attractive way to pay because they’re secure, fast, and convenient.
Since the growth of Apple Pay and other NFC payments isn’t slowing down, adapting to mobile payment technology is extremely valuable for your business.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
WeChat Pay
Alipay
PayPal
Apple Pay
WePay
Verifone
Samsung Pay
PlaySpan
PayStand
Payoneer
Paymentwall
Heartland Payment Systems
First Data
Amazon Pay
Stripe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Near-field Communication (NFC) Payments
Sound Waves-based Payments
Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal User
Business Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Payment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
