Global Mobile Payment Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money,mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.

Mobile payments are an increasingly attractive way to pay because they’re secure, fast, and convenient.

Since the growth of Apple Pay and other NFC payments isn’t slowing down, adapting to mobile payment technology is extremely valuable for your business.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

WeChat Pay

Alipay

PayPal

Apple Pay

WePay

Verifone

Samsung Pay

PlaySpan

PayStand

Payoneer

Paymentwall

Heartland Payment Systems

First Data

Amazon Pay

Stripe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Near-field Communication (NFC) Payments

Sound Waves-based Payments

Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal User

Business Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Payment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

