Global Power Semiconductor Market: Players Resort to Product Differentiation to Sustain Competition

The global power semiconductor market features the presence of a multitude of companies of varying sizes. This indicates a highly fragmented and competitive vendor landscape. As per a new market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), some of the key companies operating in the global power semiconductor market have adopted strategies such as product differentiation, product upgrades, and aggressive pricing to sustain competition. Besides this, key companies are also seeking distribution partnerships with the objective to reach a wider audience, thereby expanding their regional and global outreach.

Prominent companies in the global power semiconductor market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ST Microelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Group, Semikron International GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35108

According to TMR, the global power semiconductor market is likely to display a steady 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$54,881.2 mn by the end of 2025. Among the key end use industries, automotive electronics accounts for high consumption of power semiconductor. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific has emerged as a key regional market for power semiconductors.

Introduction of 5G Mobile Communication to Fuel Demand for Power Semiconductors

Among the key growth drivers, the introduction of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication worldwide is a key factor driving the global power semiconductor market. Fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication which is anticipated to commence from 2018; the number of 5G mobile base stations is anticipated to be more than 4G base stations. Mobile communication requires power semiconductors especially radio frequency (RF) type. 5G base stations are likely to deploy several RF power amplifiers per base station, with 5G base stations likely to be built in large numbers. Silicon Carbide (SiC), GaN (Gallium Nitride), GaAs (Gallium Arsanide) are some of the key compounds that are used in the manufacture of power semiconductors for 5G mobile communication. For example, Nokia Bell Labs, Mitsubishi Electric, and the Center for Wireless Communications have announced a joint venture for the development of high speed GaN-based power amplifier. GaN RF are anticipated to represent almost one fourth of all mobile communication infrastructure by 2017 end.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=35108

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Benefit Market

The heavy consumption of power semiconductors across a host of end use industries such as automotive, industrial, telecommunication, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and renewable energy among others is a key growth driver of power semiconductor market. Among these, automotive electronics accounts for high consumption of semiconductors. With the rise in electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in electric vehicles, deployment of semiconductors in cars has increased manifold. Also, with the advent of drive-by-wire or x-by-wire technologies such as electronic throttle control, steer-by-wire, or shift-by-wire, electric content are considerably replacing mechanical vehicle parts. These factors are leading to the growth of automotive electronics segment in the worldwide power semiconductor market.

The high power consumption needs of data centers is also acting in favor of the growth of power semiconductor market. Currently, WBG compound power semiconductor devices are increasingly replacing silicon-based devices to enhance data center’s efficiency. WBG power devices help reduce the cooling load of data centers.