Global Power Strip Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2025

In 2014, the global power strips / surge protectors market size reached about 4.4 billion dollars, however, with the growth of demand,the number doubled to 8.8 billion dollars in 2018. In recent years, the emergence of USB power strips and smart power strips have promoted the development of power strips to the direction of smart applications, bringing huge challenges and higher demands to manufacturers. But at the same time, it also presents higher profit margins. Smart power strips have rapidly occupied the power strips market share.

In 2018, the global sales volume of smart power strips reached 880 million dollars, which accounted for 9% in the whole power strips market and showed an upward trend as well. the demand for the global power strips market will grow by more than 15% a year as the global economy grows. In 2015, Cixi Bull Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. power strips business had a turnover of 410 million dollars, while in 2018, its turnover soared to 730 million dollars, which accounted for over 60% of power strips market share in China.

With the rapid economic growth of some developing countries and less developed countries, there will be huge business opportunities in the global power strips business. At this stage, the growth rate of strips demand is relatively low in developed countries. But it shows a steeper upward trend in developing countries with the economic boom.For example, China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa are the typical countries with extremely high growth rate of power strips demand, especially in India, it has a $0.88 billion to $1.17 billion power strips market whose demand grows very fast. As far as we know, however, there are few well-known power strips brands in India, hence it is proper for word-of-mouth advertising to gain the market share. In the future, China’s power strips market demand will exceed 2.21 billion dollars, which will soon become the country with the largest sales of power strips. however, as China’s economic development has entered a transition period, it begins to pay more attention to the quality, efficiency and sustainable development, but it also leads to further increase the production costs and decline in the gross profit rate. therefore, Chinese companies should accelerate the investment of innovation factors and produce high-quality, low-loss products so that they can gain a large share in this huge market. In other underdeveloped regions, some low-end products should be produced. Winning by volume and small profits but quick returns methods will be helpful to occupy a large market share and to prepare for the occupation of the market in the underdeveloped regions.

the Global Power Strip Market Research Report 2019 is a professional and comprehensive in-depth research report. It not only describes the distribution of global and Chinese power strips market demand and the proportion of various specifications, it also investigated the production status of the products of the strips manufacturers in various countries and the market share of well-known brands in various countries, and forecasted the development of the market 2019-2025. Nevertheless, in-depth investigations have been conducted on various series of power strips of manufacturers to present the latest status of global power strips production. Statistical analysis was also carried out on the raw materials of the power strips, and the solution to the problem of the decline in gross profit margin caused by the rise in raw material prices was given. Deep research was conducted to find the product preferences of consumers, the main force of consumption of the market, the main consumer channels, the consuming experiences, and the consumer behavior in the market. Finally, a large number of statistical analyses were carried out on typical enterprises in manufacturing power strips, pain points encountered by enterprises were found, and solutions were proposed for the investment decision-making process. Thanks to the support of many first-line engineers, technicians and senior experts in the field of power strips work during the operation of this research project.

The global Power Strip market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Power Strip market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Power Strip in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Bull

Bullet

Jia Hang

Goodwork

Xiaomi

Breaking Through

Delixi

Hongyan

Zhengtai

Flyco

DeLi

Opp

Foton

Wind

Midea

Tyley

Sea Anchor

Ucm

Draper

Boxing Champions

Pinsheng

ROSS

People

Flying Eagle

Newman

Philips

Etman

Schneider

Simon

ABB

Panasonic

Maya

Cyberpower

Belkin

Bestek

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ordinary Series (Home office, Etc)

Special Performance (Lightning Protection, Waterproof and Surge Protection, Etc).

Smart Series (USB Smart Wifi)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Power Strip market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Power Strip market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Power Strip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Strip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Power Strip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Power Strip market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

