Growth of Forskolin Market Projected to Amplify by 2026

Forskolin is defined as a naturally occurring chemical compound, which is extracted from the roots of the Indian coleus (Coleus forskohlii), a tropical plant related to the mint family. As a herbal compound, forskolin is used to treat various health complications such as weight management, respiratory disorders, insomnia, digestive disorders, and others. The growing preference for herbal supplements and increasing health consciousness with chemical-free medications among consumers have fuelled the demand for forskolin in recent years.

Forskolin Market Outlook

The demand for herbal ingredients such as forskolin in China and India is expected to expand around a growth rate of 9.6% and 9.2%, respectively, during the latter years of the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with natural ingredients. In Asia Pacific, forskolin has growing opportunities due to increasing herbal medicine industries.

Numerous Health Benefits of Forskolin

Forskolin, a compound native to India and parts of Africa, is bestowed with numerous health benefits. Forskolin compound is a diterpene that plays a major role in the reduction of inflammation. The antioxidants present in forskolin have enabled its use in traditional medicine for thousands of years. Apart from being healthy for the internal body system, forskolin has great application in the cosmetics industry.

Forskolin Gaining Traction in Weight Management Supplements Due to Increasing Obesity Levels

Increasing weight and health problems are directly linked to poor dietary choices. Growing health complications among children and adults have shifted the preference of consumers to pay more attention towards the ingredients used in food products and supplements, not only for sugar and calories but also for types of ingredients used, such as colors, flavors, sweeteners, and other ingredients. Forskolin helps in the promotion of appetite fullness, thus aiding in weight loss. Owing to changes in consumer preferences seeking healthier and natural products, the demand for forskolin has been driven at a higher pace.

According to data from the NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, U.S.), 2013–2014:

More than 2 in 3 adults were considered to be overweight or suffer from obesity.

Around 1 in 6 children and adolescents aged 2 to 19 were considered to suffer from obesity.

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products, Owing to the Increasing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding the Drawbacks of Synthetic Products

Increasing concerns about the side effects of the chemicals and synthetic additives used in personal care products are fuelling the demand for natural alternatives such as forskolin. The application of a natural skincare product improves skin texture, tone, and appearance, owing to the presence of nutrients required to enrich skin health. Forskolin extracts are primarily added to skincare products due to the various properties associated with them, including antioxidant capacity, antimicrobial activity, and pigmentation inhibition, all of which prevent various skin diseases. Forskolin has also shown to counteract the decreased response of fat cells associated with aging. Awareness regarding the benefits of natural ingredients used in skincare and cosmetic products is, in turn, driving the demand for natural ingredients such as forskolin.

Increasing Penetration of Forskolin in Ayurveda

Developed over 3,000 years ago in India, Ayurveda, sometimes called traditional medicine, is based on the Indian Vedas. The growing shift of consumers towards plant-based products and therapy has provided ayurvedic treatment with a globally renowned position.

The ingredients present in forskolin are known for improving myocardial functioning and coronary blood flow, without causing an increase in myocardial oxygen levels. Ayurvedic practitioners use forskolin for the treatment of heart diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory disorders, and insomnia. This is mainly due to the unique ability of forskolin to activate almost all hormone-sensitive adenylate cyclase enzymes in a biological system.

Growing Demand for Forskolin in the Sports Nutrition Industry

Building muscles, physical energy, and remaining fit are the key components of sports nutrition products. However, consumers are also embracing ingredients that help maintain their mental health. For this, a number of manufacturers of sports nutrition products are including nutrients that maintain cognitive health too, thus promoting mental, emotional, and physical health. As forskolin is obtained from a plant source, and helps weight loss as well as building muscles, consumers show more interest towards forskolin. Moreover, forskolin boosts the level of the cyclic AMP, which has made it a very popular ingredient for the preparation of nutrition supplements. Thus, with the growing demand for sports nutrition in the coming years, the demand for forskolin is also expected to witness significant increase. Bound to all these driving factors, it is anticipated that the global forskolin market would proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.