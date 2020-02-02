Helicopter Lighting Market – Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2023 by Key Companies

Global Helicopter Lighting Market: Information by Type (Interior Lighting and Exterior Lighting), by Application (Civil and Military), by Vendor (OEM and Aftermarket), by Technology (Traditional, LED and Others) and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The global helicopter lighting market is driven by various factors such as focus on enhancing aviation safety, and rising adoption of LED lighting systems. Furthermore, the aircraft modernization programs being adopted around the globe and increased retrofit of existing rotary-wing aircraft is further imparting market growth.

Meanwhile, defense budget cuts especially in developed regions hinders the military helicopter lighting market growth to a certain extent. However, increasing use of helicopters for rescue missions, and by law enforcement agencies create promising growth opportunities for the market.

Helicopter lighting system is the prime source of illumination of the rotary-wing aircraft. It serves two main purposes. Exterior lighting provide illumination at night for navigation, signaling, landing, search & rescue, and anti-collision, while the interior lighting provides illumination for instruments, equipment, and cabins.

Segmentation:

The global helicopter lighting market has been segmented based on application, type, vendor, technology, and region.

Based on type, the helicopter lighting market is divided into interior lighting and exterior lighting. The interior lighting segment is further segmented as cockpit & cabin lights, helicopter emergency egress lights and other lights

Based on application, the helicopter lighting market is divided into civil and military. The civil segment accounted for the largest market size and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on vendor, the helicopter lighting market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The key players in the global helicopter lighting market are Aero Dynamix, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Collins Aerospace (a part of United Technologies Corporation (US)), DeVore Aviation Corporation of America (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Luminator Technology Group (US), Oxley Group (UK), Precise Flight, Inc. (US) and Whelen Engineering Company, Inc. (US)

Research Methodology:

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

