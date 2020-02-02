Hoist Chain Market – Growing Building and Construction Industry to Augment Demand

Hoist chain is the basic equipment used across industries for lifting and lowering purpose. Wide use of hoist chain is seen in the assembly line, warehouses, stamping, and punching workshops. According to the weight of the load required to be pulled, diameter of and grades of the hoist chain is taken specifically. The aerospace and defense industry has high demand for hoist chain that is fueling the growth in this market. Building and construction industry has also had a high demand for hoist chain for handling and lifting equipment. This has boosted growth in the global hoist chain market. But factors such as dearth of highly skilled manpower to operate hoist might hamper the growth in the global hoist chain market.

Talking about the competitive landscape section, players in the global hoist chain market are high competent. But few players holding leading position has made the market consolidated. Few key players include Retezarna A.S., Gunnebo, Weissenfels, FEC Corporation, Campbell, Atli Industry Co., Ltd., McKinnon Chain, Juli Sling Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Modern Lifting Machinery Works, and Force Chain. Dominance of Gunnebo can be seen in the market. This company produces manufacturing and distribution of handling and lifting equipment such as wire rope sheaves, crane blocks, shackles, chain and lifting components, and lashing products. Moreover, its presence in more ten countries has also made it a key player in the global hoist chain market.

Request a PDF brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59346

Developed Countries to Pose High Stand in Global Hoist Chain Market

North America is projected to hold significant share in the global hoist chain market due to high demand for hoist chain in aerospace, oil and gas, and automotive industries. Presence of huge shale reserves and increasing construction sector has made this region led the market. Growing power, energy, and household sectors in North America are expected to drive the demand for hoist chain that will further augment growth in this market.