Home Textile Market 2019 Best leading Manufacturers- (Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma)

Intellectual of Home Textile Market: is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of , with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of .

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of , enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The s product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2017, the global market size was 142000 million US$ and is forecast to 180200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Based on Product Type, Home Textile market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket



Based on end users/applications, Home Textile market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Family Used

Commercial Used

