Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2025

The market for Indoor Cycling Bike has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Indoor Cycling Bike. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Indoor cycling bikes also known as spinning bikes are stationary bikes designed for exercise. Indoor cycling bikes are designed to simulate traditional cycling experiences without the need to travel outside. Paddles, saddles, seat, and weighted wheel are some of the basic features of indoor cycling bikes. Usually indoor cycling bikes come with various options to adjust the paddle resistance and seat height. Fitness service providers and fitness enthusiasts are primary buyers of indoor cycling bikes.

Extensive work at desks limits the muscle activity of a person. Cycling is a compound exercise which affects multiple muscle groups and increases muscle strength and flexibility. Cycling is also useful for weight loss. Many overweight people find it difficult to perform other heavy exercises such as running or weightlifting to reduce their weight and hence prefer cycling to achieve weight reduction. Some of the benefits of indoor cycling over traditional outdoor cycling are continuity in exercise, smooth ride, and indoor safety. In traditional outdoor cycling, a person needs to speed up or slow down according to the situation, which reduces the continuity in the exercise. Additionally, speed breakers and potholes create shock which is detrimental to the health of the spinal cord. In indoor cycling, it is possible to speed up or speed down as required. A person cycling indoor does not have to pay attention to the road; hence, he/she can use that time to do other tasks such as reading or watching TV.

Indoor cycling is also performed in groups where one instructor gives guideline to other people, or people match cycling rhythm with each other. In such situations, people can also interact with one other while performing the exercise. The social aspect of indoor cycling especially at fitness centers attracts more people to indoor cycling. Group indoor cycling creates a high demand for indoor cycling bikes as multiple users have to use multiple bikes at the same time instead of using a single or few bikes one after another.

Increased traffic and increased air pollution is a key driver of the indoor cycling bike market. The number of vehicles has increased substantially over the years, contributing to the increased traffic and increased air pollution in metro cities. Cycling in highly crowded areas or in heavy traffic areas is not a pleasant experience for most people. Hence, people prefer indoor cycling over outdoor cycling in heavy traffic areas or in highly polluted areas.

Fitness awareness is another key driver of the indoor cycling market. In developing countries like China and India, increasing middle class income and increasing number of desk jobs has resulted in rapid growth of the fitness industry. Metro cities in these countries are heavily crowded and many streets in metro cities are not suitable for outdoor cycling. Hence, fitness service providers in these countries are increasingly providing indoor cycling facilities to their customers.

Investment by governments and fitness clubs to create cycling tracks is a prominent restraint for the global indoor cycling bikes market. Cycling tracks are especially designed for hassle free cycling and to drive comfortably on crowded roads. Live driving experience in well-designed tracks and surrounded by greenery is much preferred by people. Oxygen levels are usually high outside the building as compared to an indoor environment. Development of cycling tracks is expected to moderately affect the growth of Indoor cycling bikes in the near future.

On the basis of consumer type, the global indoor cycling bikes market can be divided into two segments, household consumers and business consumers. Many business consumers purchase multiple units of indoor cycling bikes.

The indoor cycling bike market is highly fragmented with numerous indoor cycling bike manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in the market include Keiser, Kenny-Joyce Co., Ltd, BH Fitness, Precor, Spinning, Forevefit, and Race Fitness Ltd.

