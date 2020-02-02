Industry Insights: Maqui Berries Market to Witness Larger Volume Application Over The Forecast Period 2018-2028

Maqui berries are mostly harvested by the Mapuche Indians who are native to Chile and known as the fierce warriors. As they are only Native Americans people who were not conquered by the invading colonists. These tribal people mostly sell maqui berries in the local market due to its high cost. The increasing demand for healthy food ingredients in the food and beverage industry has led to increasing demand for healthy food products and fall in the demand for carbonated soft drinks every year. It is due to its unhealthy content such as artificial colors, preservatives, sweeteners, and others.

Maqui Berries are black-purple berries which are native to Latin America and exclusively grown in the south of Chile and some parts of Argentina. These are small berries measuring ~5 millimeters in size and contain a high amount of antioxidants such as anthocyanin and delphinidins. Maqui berries are mostly obtained from the forest and harvested from November to March, on the basis of the region of Chile and Argentina. The proposed market report of TMR on the global Maqui Berries Market evaluates the opportunities in the current scenario, and provides the latest updates and detailed insights .

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51207

Increased Usage of maqui berries in cosmetics

Consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of maqui berries, which in turn is surging the demand for maqui berries based products, thus, enhancing the sales of organic cosmetics. Maqui berries promote elasticity, healthier skin with a youthful look. Maqui berries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that help in regeneration and also prevents cell damage and aging of the skin. Maqui berries have numerous benefits on skin, owing to which they are getting the opportunity to be used in various cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams. The antioxidant-rich content in the fruit helps in leaving the skin fresh and unblemished.

Maqui berries products also help in controlling acne and exhibit healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Further, the surplus vitamins in the maqui improve skin quality. Other than in skin care products, these are also beneficial for healthy hair.

Market Outlook

At present, the global population is around 7.5 Billion, which is continuously growing and is expected to reach 9.5 billion in 2045, which is creating enough space for superfruits to be the part of beverages, blended juice, and formulations over coming years. The strong preference of including antioxidants in the food products is escalating the demand for maqui berries in the market. The global trend of consuming natural and healthy food ingredients is fuelling the demand for superfoods in the market. Consumers are looking for foods which have extra values apart from their nutritional values, due to which the demand for maqui berries is increasing at high growth rate.

The superfood market has witnessed a boom when acai berries were introduced in the market and in the same way, the maqui berries market is expanding, nevertheless, it is growing at a higher rate than the acai berries market. The growth is due to its highest antioxidant content such as anthocyanin and delphinidins, which has proven multiple health benefits. Maqui Berries has 7 times more antioxidant capacity than the Acai Berries and 9 times more than the Goji Berries

High antioxidant properties owing to increasing demand for maqui berries nutraceuticals

Maqui berries are one of the most popular nutraceuticals supplements and dietary supplements that are currently popular in the market. Approximately 76% of the Americans, take one or more kind of nutraceuticals daily. The U.S. is one of the prominent countries in terms of consumption followed by APAC. Owing to the growing number of aging baby boomers back home is the major reason behind the phenomenal growth of the dietary supplements segment. Maqui berries are the novel antioxidant ingredient, which is becoming popular amongst health-conscious consumers.

Natural health benefits of maqui berries super-food

Demand for maqui berries is inevitable and maqui berries are a superfood, which consists of a high amount of antioxidants found in any naturally grown food. Maqui berries provide vital vitamins and important minerals and help in boosting the energy level, improving alertness, enhancing vision, cleansing and detoxifying, reducing anxiety, strengthening the immune system, promoting glowing healthy skin, alleviating diabetes and reducing inflammation. Maqui berries are also good for cardiovascular systems, improve the circulation and strengthen the heart, it helps in preventing arterial plaque build-up, and also reduces and regulates cholesterol increasing lipids in the blood.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/maqui-berries-market.htm

Increasing application of maqui berries in various industries

Maqui berries are one of the healthiest berries one can ever find great and it is a great addition to one’s diet. The increasing application of maqui berries in various industries is increasing day by day. Maqui berries have multiple health benefits such as healthy heart, resistance to harmful organisms, aids in weight loss, helps in digestion, promotes skin health, reduces irritation, improves the cellular health and so on.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com