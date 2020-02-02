Inflatable Furniture Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

The international market for Inflatable Furniture has been researched in detail in the publication with increased focus on important factors such as opportunities, and restraints, growth drivers. Each of the factors that pertain to shaping of the market dynamics has been studied and analyzed in detail by the analysts, so as to offer the best and most evaluative study for the report buyers. The snapshot or the executive summary that has been provided in the Inflatable Furniture market research study and it has been designed to give a quick overview of the market for receiving information on the go. This could help readers with hands-on data needed to make quick decisions anytime during their growth journey in the market.



Air furniture is high quality and luxury furniture specially designed to give maximum comfort to the consumer. In the 1940’s, the U.S military had begun experimenting with inflatable structures. These structures protected the radar antennae that monitored the skies. Air furniture was developed between the late sixties and early 1970’s by a Vietnamese engineer, Quasar Khanh. Quasar Khanh launched these products under the brand name Aerospace. Since then, there have been many innovations in the air furniture market. This furniture can be used indoors as well as outdoors. Increasing disposable income and innovation in the furniture industry are driving the global air furniture market. Consumers are moving away from traditional furniture made of wood and wood products. Traditional furniture is much heavier than air furniture. Conservation of wood is another factor responsible for adoption of air furniture in homes as well as for commercial purposes. The maintenance cost of air furniture is comparatively much less than traditional furniture, since they do not require any waxing, polishing, or spraying of pesticide and anti-termite product. Air furniture is convenient to carry and easy to handle. Consumers can let all the air out and fold it and directly place it in a bag or suitcase. It is highly portable and can be carried wherever the consumer wants to. Some air furniture is multifunctional and their shapes can be easily changeable. For instance, inflated sofas can become beds or lounge chairs.

Air Furniture Market – Drivers and Restraints

Air furniture is coated with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to gain more resistance and protection from physical damage. Air furniture is available in three types of materials: plastic, paper, and fabric. Plastic is the more favored raw material in the air furniture market due to long durability and scratch less ability. There are three methods through which the fabrication is done on air furniture: manual, heat press, and robotic process. Manufacturers make air furniture with single layer inflation as well multiple layer inflation to give more strength to the product and comfort to the consumer.

There are some restraints and disadvantages of air furniture which can affect the demand for the product. Air furniture is not as durable as traditional wood furniture. Some of the air furniture lack in proper support and are not always ergonomic due to absence of a frame attached to the inflated furniture. Overfilling of air furniture will lead to rupture. After a period of time, air furniture tends to leak when filled to maximum capacity. It is difficult to repair holes in air furniture; duct tape and vinyl patch are temporary solutions. Consumers have to be aware and not use any sharp objects near the air furniture. Such disadvantages can affect the growth in demand for air furniture.

Air Furniture Market – Segmentation

The global air furniture market can be segmented based on product type, raw material, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the global air furniture market can be classified into sofa, bed, chair, and others. In terms of raw material, the air furniture market is segmented into plastic, paper, and fabric. Based on application, the air furniture market can be classified into in home and out home. In terms of distribution channel, the air furniture market can be categorized into online and offline channel. Further, offline channel is segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, exclusive stores, and multi-brand stores. Based on region, the air furniture market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Air Furniture Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global air furniture market are Intex Recreation Corp, Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp, Oase Outdoors ApS (Easy Camp), FUGU Furniture, Fatboy the original B.V., Outwell, Bensons for Beds, Vango, Worlds Apart Ltd, The Coleman Company, Inc. and Serta, Inc.

