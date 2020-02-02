An Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) is designed to help the companies in corporate real estate management and facilities management save money and be more effective. This management systems combines various software applications in order to provide specialists in workforce management with higher-level administration information. In addition, accurate integrated workplace management systems provides effective solutions to manage every facet of the facilities lifecycle. Various end use industries are adopting this technology due to various technical specification which includes improved decision-making in support of strategic planning, includes expense control and increased productivity among others. This in turn is boosting the demand of global integrated workplace management system market during the forecast period. Integrated Workplace Management System Market is predicted to be stable during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to sustainability and more analysis capabilities and increasing adoption by larger companies where wealth of assets needs to be managed.

The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, end use industry and geography. On the basis of solution type the market for global Workplace Management System (IWMS)market has been segmented into operation and service management, environmental and energy management, facility management, project management and real- estate management among others. In 2016, maintenance management application segment held the highest market share owing to increasing need for condition valuation to minimize the downtime of processes.This following report aims at estimating the market future growthand size potential of the Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market across different solution segments. Based on service global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market has been bifurcated on the basis of service which includes professional services and managed services. Again professional services has been segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment services and support and maintenance services. Additionally, the real estate management solution is anticipated to witness highest growth in the coming years owing to huge investment in infrastructure developments by manufacturing industry across the globe. Based on the end use industry, the market has been segmented mainly into various segment which includes telecommunication and IT, manufacturing, BFSI, real- estate, education, retail and healthcare among others. This integrated workplace management system is able to operate and fully control the total cost of ownership of a large property portfolio. This in turn is increasing the demand of integrated workplace management system market across the various part of the end use industry. BFSI, retail and manufacturing segment is expected to create new demand of this product market in coming years. Moreover, increasing trend of adoption of cloud platform across various end use industries has added extra value to this product market. On the flip side, lack of awareness regarding the importance of workplace and facility management is hindering the growth of the global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market in coming years.

Geographically, the global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle- East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is majorly driven by Asia Pacific region due to large-scale industrialization and large number of consumer electronics manufacturers is based in this region.The Asia pacific market is expected to most promising and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. Growing adoption of environmental and energy management solution in various government sector in order to achieve desired goals is driving this product market in this region.

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) is controlled by leading market players. Some of the leading players in the market are Oracle Corporation (The U.S), IBM Corporation (The U.S), Ioffice Corporation (The U.S), Planon Corporation (The U.S), Trimble Navigation Limited (The U.S), Infor (The U.S), Epicor (The U.S) and Indus Systems, Inc. (The U.S) among others.