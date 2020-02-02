Intelligent Apps- Driving the Future of Tomorrow’s Enterprises

Currently, there is massive demand for consumer apps, activated by the increasing demand for business mobility that has created the need for apps capable of accelerate business transformation. In addition to that, these apps are also expected to deliver new insights while unleashing higher levels of productivity. Therefore, in the coming years, the demand for intelligent apps is expected to rise substantially across the globe.

The global intelligent apps market can be classified on the basis of services, types, providers, end-users, and type of deployment. Based on deployment, the market is likely to be segmented into cloud deployment mode and on-promises deployment mode. The demand for cloud deployment mode is likely to hold larger share in the market due to its growing popularity as it has reduced cost related to infrastructure maintenance.

The report on the global intelligent apps market presents an in-depth analysis on this market. It includes the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Drivers and restraints give the current picture of the market, whereas trends and opportunities will provide how the demand for intelligent apps will shape in future. Segmentation supports and justifies the above-mentioned factors. In addition, geographic analysis and vendor landscape explains how investors and players can take strategic decisions in the coming years.

Intelligent Apps Market: Trends and Opportunities

Globally, significant uses of big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing are based on intelligent apps. In addition to that, virtual customer assistants, virtual personal assistants, prioritizing emails, and enterprise applications under advanced analytical output are also based on intelligent apps. The aforementioned tools have created huge growth opportunity for the intelligent apps market. Growing popularity of e-commerce in which retail and consumer goods companies are using these apps that helps them in optimizing their value chain by analyzing data. These apps also help them in product processing operations and for customer acquisition. Overall, increasing use of tools and technologies the intelligent aps market is projected to grow significantly in the near future.

Intelligent Apps Market: Geographic Analysis

Based on regional analysis, the global intelligent apps market includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these regions, North America is expected to lead the market, as the demand for intelligent apps has grown rapidly to analyze large volume of data. Moreover, growing use of cognitive computing, AI, and analytics in various use cases across enterprises, governments and customers further pushed regional market.

On the other hand, the demand intelligent apps has grown significantly in Asia Pacific and is expected rise at high growth rate in the coming years. Increased penetration of IoT devices has further boosted the demand for smart apps in the region. This is one of the major factor driving growth of intelligent apps in Asia Pacific. Rising efforts made by governments in this region to accelerate the use of intelligent apps will further fuel the growth of the intelligent apps market. Moreover, massive use of intelligent apps in India and China on the accounts of substantial use of cloud based applications and internet-based devices have further increased the demand for intelligent apps in the region.

Intelligent Apps Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape presented in the report provides detailed information about the key players operating in the market. This information will help the investors and stakeholders to take strategic and well-planned decisions to expand their business in the coming years. IBM, Baidu, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Narrative Science, Avaamo, and Apple are some of the key prominent players functioning in the global intelligent apps market. To increase their geographical reach and to stay ahead of their competitors these players are focusing on different business development strategies, such as merger and acquisitions, collaborations, and similar others.