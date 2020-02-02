Intelligent Auto Headlight Market- Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate During The Forecast Period From 2019 To 2027

Intelligent auto headlights are automatic, adaptive, and technologically advanced headlights that switch on and off depending on the visibility outside the vehicle. The intelligent auto headlights are an active safety feature and improve driving during low-light conditions.

Rising importance of safety features and increasing awareness about them among consumers are driving the intelligent auto headlight market. Auto manufacturers are incorporating intelligent auto headlights in the vehicles to improve the safety rating of their vehicles, thereby boosting the market. The intelligent auto headlights switch automatically from high- beam to low -beam by detecting the light conditions outside the vehicle, thereby improving safety and minimizing driver interference to adjust the light. LEDs are being increasingly used in intelligent auto headlights due to their low power consumption. Emission trends worldwide are driving the need to adopt environment-friendly lights such as LEDs. Increased demand for advanced driver assistance features is boosting the demand for intelligent auto headlights.

The global intelligent auto headlight market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on technology, the intelligent auto headlight market can be classified into halogen, LED, bi-xenon, xenon, and laser.

The laser headlight segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, as the laser headlight is four times more powerful than the LED headlight; consequently, enabling designers to reduce the weight of the vehicle without compromising on the intensity of the headlight. The LED segment held a notable share of the intelligent auto headlight market, as the LED emits light similar to natural light making driving safe and comfortable for drivers. Therefore, the LED segment is estimated to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the intelligent auto headlight market can be divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the intelligent auto headlight market, owing to higher spending on technology and rising consumer affordability . Automakers such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW have adopted intelligent auto headlights to promote the sales of their models.

Based on sales channel, the intelligent auto headlight market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment held a dominant share of the intelligent auto headlight market, as the headlights are introduced in the market as OEM fitment. The aftermarket demand of the intelligent headlight is from accidental damage and failure of the headlight.

Based on region, the intelligent auto headlight market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America account for a major share of the global market owing to higher sales of the premium cars in these regions. Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at the highest rate as the premium foreign automaker brands are investing in the region.

Key players operating in the global intelligent auto headlight market are Osram GmbH, Magneti Marelli, Valeo SA, General Electric, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH., and Koito Manufacturing Ltd.