Market Size Of Wind Turbine Bearings Market, Forecast Report 2019-2025
To present a comprehensive overview of the global Wind Turbine Bearings market, the report carefully segments it based on various parameters such as geography, product type, services and others. The report also provides the values of each of these segments and individual growth rates during the forecast period. The dominant as well as emerging trends have been picked out. With handful of tables, charts, and graphs, the report carries extensive pictorial representation to support its findings.
The 2019 study has 390 pages, 267 tables and figures. The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the on shore and offshore sites.
There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs and ball bearings are used.
If the bearings are bigger, the bearings last longer, but making the bearings larger increases friction, which decreases turbine efficiency. Current bearings have a replacement cost that is too high. What we need is a quantum leap in bearing technology – bearing materials which are at least ten times tougher than current materials are evolving.
Leader of the team that prepared the research, “Wind turbine bearings are mission-critical devices. They function inside MW-class turbines, endure dynamic and unpredictable stresses to support movement inside the system Stress is causing untimely, expensive repairs for many wind turbines. Reliability of mainshaft bearings is an issue. Recent turbine failures have been dramatic, investigation has centered on SRBs: Self-aligning Roller Bearings. Solutions for retrofitting single self-aligning roller bearings (SRBs) in a three-point mount arrangement, including wear-resistant SRBs and a pre-loaded TRB design are in play.”
The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $10.6 billion in 2025 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings. Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to product more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.
