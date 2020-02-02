Measles And Rubella Vaccines Market Size : Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Growth Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2028

Measles is childhood infectious disease caused by measles virus and rubella contagious viral infection by the rubella virus. Rubella can cause serious birth deficiencies in developing baby if a woman is infected when she is pregnant. The best method to protect against rubella and measles is measles-rubella (MR) vaccines which give long-term immunity. Measles-rubella (MR) vaccines are combination vaccines prepared from live attenuated strains of measles virus and RA 27/3 rubella virus. Measles-rubella (MR) vaccines have a strong contribution to the reduction of under-five child death and disability.

Various government organizations such as Pan American Health Organization and UNICEF are focusing on conduct campaign are initiatives to prevent measles-rubella. In 2015, The Pan American Health Organization of the World Health Organization declared that the Americans regions are the world’s first region to remove rubella and congenital rubella syndrome by vaccination. But, rubella and measles are quite common in other parts of the world. People can become infect in other countries and bring it home.

Various countries government and organizations are conducted prevention programs which expected to favors the growth of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market. In 2012, World Health Assembly declared Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) to eliminate measles, rubella, and CRS by 2020 in Five WHO regions. Measles-rubella (MR) vaccines initiatives are run by the American Red Cross, WHO, UNICEF, United Nation Children’s Foundation, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rising government and non-government funding for MR vaccine development, and the high prevalence of diseases are the major driving factor of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market. Increasing investment by companies and growing immunization programs expected to propel the growth of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market. Increasing global vaccination coverage expected to favor the growth of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market. Coverage of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines increased from 22% in 2000 to 46% in 2015 globally. Increasing demand for measles-rubella (MR) vaccines expected to propel the growth of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market. In 2014, UNICEF estimated requirement of measles vaccines could reach up to 190 Mn doses. Partnership with government organizations and manufactures to meet the demand of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines expected to impel the growth of measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market.

The global measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market is segmented on basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Monovalent Vaccines Multivalent Vaccines

Segmentation by Age Group Pediatric Adult

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals & Clinics Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Community Clinics



Measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing government immunization programs manufactures supports to provide cost-effective vaccines expected to favors the growth of the Measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market. Monovalent vaccine expected to gain high share in the Measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market over the forecast period.

Regionally, the global measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market owing to high awareness regarding infectious diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure. Europe also shows the second largest market in the measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market due to the increasing government vaccination programs and growing investments in vaccination. The measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, increasing per capita income. The government is expanding vaccination programs to increase prevention from infectious diseases. In 2013, South-East Asia regional committee fixed the goal for the elimination of measles and rubella by 2020.

Some of the players operating in the global measles-rubella (MR) vaccines market are Serum Institute of India Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others. Companies are focusing on research and development of vaccines for prevention from measles and rubella.

