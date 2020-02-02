Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Industry

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market is driven by various pivotal factors which includes high prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing ageing population globally. The use of medical gases has been increased in home healthcare system and remote location due to increase in remote monitoring of patients. Oxygen is the most widely used pure gas due to emerging demand from healthcare domain. Rising number of surgeries, emergency and trauma services are contributing significantly into the growth of medical gases and equipment market. Mixture gases are also growing significantly owing to rising demand from special conditions such as dialysis and CABG.

The global medical gases market for equipment include hoses, manifolds, vacuums, masks, monitoring systems and other. Vacuums have the highest market share and are expected to grow at a significant rate. Regionally, North America has the highest market share owing to high awareness, highest healthcare spending and cohesive government policies. There are also security acts passed in the US which leads to more safety and high reliability. Europe has a considerable market share in the global medical gases and equipment market and is expected to grow at a modest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven majorly by improving healthcare services especially in China, Korea, Japan and India. With emergence of local players and improved regulations the market is expected to continue the growth trend during the forecast period.

The market has been segmented based on pure gases, gas mixture, end users and therapeutics. The pure gases have been further bifurcated as Oxygen, Carbon dioxide, Nitrogen, Medical air, Helium. Global gas mixture has been further bifurcated into aerobic mixture, anaerobic mixture, carbon dioxide-oxygen mixture, oxygen nitrous, oxide mixture, helium oxygen mixture, blood gas mixture, laser gas mixture, lung gas mixture, nitrous oxide and ethylene oxides. Based on end user the market has been bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, medical institutions, home healthcare emergency and remote services. Based on therapeutics the market has been divided into respiratory medical gases, CVD medical gases, aesthetic medical cases and others. Moreover, the global medical gases and equipment market players such as Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Inc., Atlas Copco, BeaconMedaes, H.A.C Technical Gas Services Ltd., GCE Holding AB, The Linde Group, Matheson `Tri-Gas, Inc., and Medical Gas Solutions are contributing considerably into the growth of global medical gases and equipment market.

Companies Mentioned

AIR LIQUIDE

2. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.

3. AIRGAS, INC.

4. ATLAS COPCO

5. BEACONMEDAES

6. CEODEUX MEDITEC HEADQUARTERS

7. GCE HOLDING AB

8. H.A.C TECHNICAL GAS SERVICES LTD.

9. MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC.

10. MEDICAL GAS SOLUTIONS

11. MESSER

12. NORCO

13. PRAXAIR

14. SHARJAH OXYGEN COMPANY

15. SOL SPA

16. TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

17. THE LINDE GROUP

