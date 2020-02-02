Mooring Equipment Market : Market Forecast Report On In Global Industry 2019-2025
Owing to the provided conveniences including enhancing safety during the operation of a vessel and reducing life risks, the global mooring equipment market is witnessing a staggering growth. Rising need for high-standard equipment suitable for several critical operations among ship’s personnel augments demand in the market. The outstanding mechanisms of mooring equipment such as capstans and winches open doors to its extensive applications in hoisting freight, marine engineering, and fishing. These widespread applications are believed to help the market grow at nearly 3% CAGR during the assessment period of 2019-2025. Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the market on account of the increasing trade activities.
Mooring equipment includes mooring winches, anchor windlasses, chain stoppers, fairleads and capstans.
The Mooring Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mooring Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide Mooring Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Macgregor (Rapp Marine)
ACE Winches
Markey
Neumann Equipment
Harken
TTS Group
NIPPON PUSNES CO.,LTD
Huisman Group
Adria Winch
Mitsuubushi Heavy Industries
Kraaijeveld Winches
NABRICO
Yoowon M-tech
Zicom Private Limited
Thrmarine
Ortlinghaus
Rolls-Royce
Ellsen
DMT
IHC Hytop B.V.
Fukushima Ltd
DEGRA
GuRDESAN
PH HydraulicsEngineering
Concrane
OUCO
Mooring Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Mooring Winches
Anchor Windlasses
Chain Stoppers
Fairleads
Capstans
Others
Mooring Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Marine Engineering
Hoisting Freight
Fishing
Others
Mooring Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Mooring Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Mooring Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Mooring Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mooring Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
