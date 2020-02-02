Osteoarthritis Drugs Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 11,226.1 Mn by the end of 2026

The global osteoarthritis drugs market is witnessing various innovations on the horizons such as rapid pain relieving injections and disease modifying drugs, thanks to growing cases of major illnesses like obesity. The global osteoarthritis is expected to witness a robust competition as the market landscape continues to be increase in fragmentation. Major players in the market are making large investments in reseach and development globally, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some key players in the global osteoarthritis drugs market are Pfizer Inc., Horizon Pharma plc, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., and Bioventus, Inc.

The global osteoarthritis drugs market is expected to be propel forward in the near future, thanks to a growing awareness of diseases like degenerative bone disease, increasing R&D, and growing geriatric population as well. The pharmaceutical industry is growing through a tough phase as several key patents have expired. On the other hand, the industry is also faced with opportunities to reduce manufacturing costs considerably, due to advancements like 3D printing, several lucrative outsourcing opportunities, and prospects like Nano technology. This is expected to act as a catalyst for innovation in the industry with several firms already raising the bar with new drug developments and vital modifications in processes.

The global osteoarthritis drugs market is projected to touch US$ 11,226.1 mn by 2026 end. However, due to patent expiry challenges and introduction of several generic versions driving down margins, the market is likely to expand at a single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Among various types of drugs in the market, the viscosupplementation agents are expected to dominate market growth, partly due to their high costs and partly due to growing demand for knee related arthritis treatments due to their effectiveness.

Growing Elderly Population a Major Driver of the Osteoarthritis Drugs Market