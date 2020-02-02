Otitis Externa Treatment Market Rapid Growth by 2024 made Available by Top Research Firm

Otitis externa causes inflammation of the external ear canal, which is a tube between ear and eardrum. The inflammation is caused due to infection in the ear canal which can be bacterial or fungal origin. Otitis externa is characterized by pain, tenderness, redness, and swelling of the external ear canal. Otitis externa is generally cured within a week, but sometimes it persists for three or more than three months.

The most common symptoms of otitis externa are erythema and swelling of canal along with discharge, excessive moisture, and trauma. Excessive moisture and trauma are the most common symptoms which should not avoided. The treatment for otitis extern is usually a localized treatment with the use of topical agent. However, some physicians use systemic medication for the treatment of otitis externa. In case otitis externa is not treated optimally, especially in immunocompromised patients, then it can prove to be life-threatening as the infection can spread to surrounding organs.

Swimming, changing climatic condition, increasing infection caused by bacteria and fungus due to unhygienic conditions, increasing cases of HIV infection, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes, increasing dermatologic infections and allergies such eczema, seborrhoeic dermatitis drive the otitis externa treatment market. However, factors such as increasing generic competition, ignorance toward the symptoms of infection, and lack of awareness about the course of treatment are likely to restrain the otitis externa treatment market.

The otitis externa treatment market has been segmented based on type of disease, mode of administration, class of drugs, distribution channel, end-user, and region. In terms of type of disease, the market has been segmented into acute otitis externa, recurrent otitis externa, chronic otitis externa, eczematous otitis externa, necrotizing otitis externa, and otomycosis.

Based on mode of administration, the otitis externa treatment market has been segmented into oral, intravenous, and topical. In terms of class of drugs, the market has been categorized into analgesics, antibiotics, steroids, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal. Based on distribution channel, the otitis externa treatment market has been segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. In terms of end-user, the otitis externa treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the otitis externa treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the otitis externa treatment market, due to awareness about the disease and availability of treatment options in the region. According CDC, in 2007, 2.4 million people visited a hospital for otitis externa; 53% of these were adults aged over 20 years. Ambulatory surgical centers witnessed largest number of children aged between five and nine years. In North America, the incidence of acute otitis externa is at a peak during summer.

Europe is the second largest market for otitis externa treatment due to prevailing climatic condition, awareness about the disease among the population, and improved health care facilities. Asia Pacific also has a significant potential in the otitis externa treatment market due increasing number of infections, climatic variations, and unhygienic conditions. Latin America is another high potential market for otitis externa treatment. Middle East & Africa offers significant opportunities in the otitis externa treatment market due to high prevalence of infections in the region. According to the Pan African Medical Journal, out of 13,328 cases administered for ear diseases, 133 cases were diagnosed with otitis externa, irrespective of age group.

Top players in the otitis treatment market are Novartis, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline plc., AbbVie, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., Hi-Tech Pharma, and Actavis Mid-Atlantic, among others.

