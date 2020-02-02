Patch Based Wound Healing Products Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2024

A wound is defined as a break in skin’s outer layer called epidermis. Wound is usually caused by a cut or a scrape. Different types of wounds can be treated in different ways, depending upon conditions, for example how it happened and how serious it is. Different types of wound include lacerations (cuts), puncture wounds, anal fissures, pressure sores, skin damage due to incontinence, extravasations (tissue damage caused by accidentally drug going outside the vein), diabetic ulcers, surgical skin flap ischemia, and skin graft healing.

Healing is a response to injury which leads to a sequence of events. Except bone, all tissues can heal from some external scar. Proper care is necessary to minimize any possibility of infections and scarring. Healing process includes four phases: inflammatory, proliferative, remodeling, and epithelialization. Improper healing of wounds may lead to following complications: cellulitis, bone and joint infections, necrotizing fasciitis, gas gangrene, sepsis, skin cancer, and fistulas. Various types of dressings are being used to protect wounds for speed healing. The dressing type used primarily depends on the severity and stage of wound. The basic approach followed is keeping wound moist and skin surrounding the wound dry.

Based on type of patch material, the Patch Based Wound Healing Products Market can be segmented into povidone-iodine, silver, collagen, and others. Iodine is an antiseptic that helps in killing pathogens and bacteria. Iodine with different concentration affects fibroblasts which plays a pivotal role in wound healing. Povidone-iodine is iodophor composed from a water soluble complex of elemental iodine and synthetic polymer. This polymer is known as PVP-I or polyvinylpyrrol iodine. PVP-I has special affinity to cell membranes and delivers iodine directly to cell’s surface.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20714

The antimicrobial topical agent silver has been used for centuries in wound healing. For example, silver in solid element form (silver wire used in wounds) is used to prevent and manage infections. Collagen patches are derived from animal sources such as equine (horse), bovine (cattle), and porcine (pig) bones. Collagen promotes growth of newer collagen on the wound, prompting faster healing of the wound. Collagen patches can also lead to fibroblast production, and some patches also maintain appropriate temperature of wound.

Increasing demand for faster wound healing products among patients is one of the major drivers of the patch based wound healing products market. Another factor driving the patch based wound healing products market is the increasing number of accidents and surgeries leading to longer time for wounds to heal. However, rising number of innovations in instruments used for wound healing is a major restraint of the patch based wound healing products market. New materials for patches used in wound healing that speed up patient recovery provides significant opportunity in the market.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=20714

Geographically, the patch based wound healing products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the patch based wound healing products market owing to increasing health care awareness. Europe is the second largest market for patch based wound healing products attributed to easy availability of patch materials such as collagen in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing number of accidents and surgeries in the region which require quicker wound healing.

Key players in the patch based wound healing products market include Advanced Tissue, Systagenix, Human BioSciences (HBS), Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., 3M, ConvaTec, Derma Sciences, Hollister Incorporated, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, Genzyme, and Molnlycke Healthcare.