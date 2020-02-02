Pine Bark Extract Market : Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2017 – 2025

Pinus massoniana known as pine bark is a species of pine tree found at higher altitudes of 1500 to 2000 meters and has been used traditionally for wound healing and in cases of scurvy. The chemically active constituent found in the pine bark is oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPC), which is used in health supplements primarily due to its antioxidant activity. The antioxidant properties of pine bark extract helps to reduce many visible signs of aging, especially in the skin and thus is used in various anti-aging cream formulations.

The extract has a pharmacologically active constituent OPC which helps in maintain vascular health and also adding tissues to maintain healthy elasticity. Due to these factors, pine bark extract is often formulated as dietary supplement.

Pine bark extract is used in variety of preparations including powder capsules, tables, tincture and elixirs. The use in food as an additive is also gaining favorable acceptance among health conscious consumers. The pine bark extract market is expected to see an upsurge in the foreseeable future attributed to its nutritional benefits and increasing consumer awareness.

The pine bark extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form pine bark extract market is segmented as powder extract and liquid extract. The powder extract is mostly used for formulation of variety of dosage forms whereas the liquid extract as an additive to food products.

Pine bark extract market is segmented on the basis of end use application which includes; health supplements, food additive and cosmetics. The health supplement is sub segmented into powders, tablets, capsules and others (tinctures, elixirs etc.). The health benefits of pine bark extract has led to increased demand in the food and beverages which is anticipated to show a sustainable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel pine bark extract market is segmented as; Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. The indirect segment of pine bark extract market is further sub segmented into; specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats.

A wide variety of Pinus species are scattered over the globe and the key regions associate with the pine bark market include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and The Middle East. China’s is steadily increasing its production and is being referred as one of the major producers of pine bark extract powder. Countries such as Cuba and Mexico in Latin America is accounting for a fair share in exports as well. The greater demand of pine bark extract is arising from Europe and North American region which can be attributed to the high level commercialization of health supplements and an increase in acceptance of herbal or botanical health supplements.

Manufacturers are making use of pine bark extract worldwide, Bremenn Botanicals launched its anti-aging cream in March 2017 with pine bark as one of the main constituent. Nutramedica Inc. introduced its anti-aging food supplement with pine bark extract. The key players in application industry are focusing on developing new products with pine bark extracts market. The benefits of pine pollen has already been established over the internet which has created demand for more products containing pine bark. This demand is expected to drive the growth of pine bark extract market.

These new product launches have been backed by increasing demand among health conscious consumers. In the recent past the herbal/botanical supplements have witnessed a high demand in the market, attributed to the heightened consumer trust in herbal supplements and the pine bark extract is also expected see as upsurge with the growth of the health supplements.